Megyn Kelly Addresses 'Unhinged' Conspiracy Theory That She Is Secretly Nicole Brown Simpson: 'Let It Go'
Megyn Kelly addressed the wild conspiracy that she and Nicole Brown Simpson are the same person.
On the Friday, April 12, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist said it was "amazing" how many people had actually "given real thought" to the bizarre speculation.
"The theory is I was – I am right now actually, Nicole Brown Simpson, that I wasn't actually murdered, that somehow Hollywood staged this or did something to make it look like I had died," she explained. "And then I came back as journalist Megyn Kelly."
"They were having arguments about how it could be, how it might not be, about how I have like a more heart shaped face and she had a more square jaw," she elaborated. "How somebody really needs to check me for the scars from [an] operation I had to transform."
Kelly said it was important to "try to maintain some distance" between the levels of conspiracy theories, like the people who think "lizard people" walk among us or that she is secretly Brown Simpson.
"I have a long history of being alive in my own skin under my own name, people," she added. "You gotta let it go."
- 'The Guy Who Got Away': Megyn Kelly Claims O.J. Simpson Will Be Remembered as a 'Double Murderer' With a 'Great Personality'
- 'He's Going to Get Convicted': Megyn Kelly Says the Jury Will 'Hate' Donald Trump Ahead of Hush Money Trial
- Megyn Kelly Claims Beyoncé's Rendition of 'Jolene' Makes Her Seem Insecure: 'I Don't Find This Empowering at All'
"Focus on getting the help you need. Go outside. Smell the fresh air. Get some rest. See real people," she joked. "Stay off the internet. I think that’s the number one piece of advice: Stay off the internet, if you are prone to this kind of thinking, it’s not your friend."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes one day after OJ Simpson's family confirmed the acquitted murder suspect had passed away.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the statement read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
That same day, Kelly didn't hold back when it came to her opinion on whether or not the former football star was guilty of the murders of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman.
"That's the thing about O.J. Simpson. His personality was effervescent," Kelly said. "There was something likable about the guy and the way he related to us all. But O.J. Simpson, in my view, was a killer. He was a double murderer, just as that civil jury said."
"The fact that he had great lawyers who pointed out some failings of the prosecution in his case, didn't change that for me," she pointed out. "I'm sorry, but I don't think you can look back at this man's legacy and remember much more than that."