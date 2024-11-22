Nicole Kidman Fans Beg Her to 'Stop' Getting Botox as Resurfaced Video Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'It Looks Horrible'
Nicole Kidman has baffled fans after an old magazine cover shoot resurfaced, showcasing the actress' drastically changed facial appearance.
Ahead of the Babygirl star's appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Sunday, November 24, the broadcast shared a "throwback" episode of Kidman, 57, joining host Graham Norton for an interview in 2016.
At the time, Norton had been discussing the closing of Dolly Magazine's print publication, prompting him to share photos of Kidman on the cover when she was only around 14-16 years old.
"You looked stunning on the cover of Dolly Magazine in 1983," Norton stated, as a zoomed-in picture of her face on the front page flashed onto the screen, causing Kidman to cringe from her seat.
At the time, The Perfect Couple actress had curly red hair, though she noted the coloring was fake because they dyed it for the shoot.
"I have to say to anyone that has curly hair when you are young, keep it, don't straighten it. After awhile you don't get your curls back," she advised viewers.
After the eight-year-old interview circulated online, haters reacted to how different Kidman's face appeared to look in the younger photoshoot compared to now.
"God, she is full of it! She was a redhead with freckles and now she isn't... but she 'doesn't use Botox!'" one person declared, referencing Kidman denying having any cosmetic procedures done during a 2007 interview with Marie Claire.
"'To be honest, I am completely natural," the Big Little Lies star claimed at the time. "I wear sunscreen and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. I'm very proud to say that."
Another critic complained: "Nicole Kidman and the rest of Hollywood need to stop the plastic surgery. Nicole looks horrible."
"With all that Botox, I'm surprised she could move her face," a third troll snubbed, while a fourth added: "Too much plastic surgery Nicole Kidman is rapidly starting to look like that too you can tell every movie or show she’s in her face is getting stretched tighter and tighter to where she has no facial expressions anymore."
"Why has Nicole Kidman had so much plastic surgery and Botox?" a fifth social media user questioned. "I can’t watch a movie with her in it now without being distracted by how unreal it all looks and it bothers me she feels she has to do that."
While she denied going under the knife in 2007, Kidman admitted to getting Botox during an interview with a German magazine in 2011.
"I've tried a lot of things, but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference," she confessed at the time. "I even tried Botox but I didn't like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don't use it any more and I can move my forehead again."