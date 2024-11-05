or
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Endorses Donald Trump, Wears MAGA Hat to Kansas City Chiefs Game After Daughter-in-Law Brittany Backs Ex-Prez

Source: @randimahomes/Instagram;MEGA

Patrick Mahomes' mom endorsed Donald Trump as she wore a MAGA hat to the Kansas City Chiefs game.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 7:47 a.m. ET

The Mahomes family is making headlines yet again.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made a bold political statement during the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 4, sporting a red Chiefs sweatshirt alongside a red "Make America Great Again" cap.

Her display comes on the heels of recent buzz surrounding her daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, who stirred up attention by “liking” one of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign posts.

Source: @Outkick/X

Randi Mahomes is a mother-of-three.

“Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” Randi cheered, as seen in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: @Outkick/X
The “Make America Great Again” slogan on Randi’s cap signaled her endorsement of Donald’s current presidential campaign.

The phrase — known as "MAGA," initially popularized during his 2016 run — has resonated with Republican influencers and supporters at online and in-person events.

In August, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spoke out in response to the backlash after fans interpreted her actions as support for the former president.

Source: @Outkick/X

The matriarch made headlines after she wore a MAGA hat to the recent Chiefs game.

She expressed her frustration in an Instagram post, writing, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

The soon-to-be mother-of-three eventually removed her “like” from Donald’s post, though the incident prompted further scrutiny.

Addressing the negativity, she shared, "I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore. I’m confident in who I am, in my relationship, and in my life. Why should others' opinions matter?"

Source: @Outkick/X

Randi Mahomes strutted her red hat at the recent game.

Despite her stance, Brittany continued to slam critics.

“To be a hater as an adult… you have to have some deep-rooted issues from childhood,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Days later, she shared another quote, stating: "Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,"

"Read that again!" she added.

brittany mahomes trump
Source: MEGA

Brittany Mahomes is currently pregnant with baby No. 3.

The former president then applauded Brittany for speaking out about her beliefs.

"Thank you, beautiful Brittany Mahomes, for defending me… MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Donald wrote in a post on Truth Social.

