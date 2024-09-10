Fashion Guru Nigel Barker 'Never Thought' He'd Be Launching Ready-to-Serve Premium Espresso Martinis: 'It's Been Really Fun'

For two years, Nigel Barker has had to keep quiet about what he's been working on — and now he's finally able to tell the world about it!

The fashion guru is combining forces with veteran spirits aficionado Philippe Roederer as they're launching ready-to-serve Premium Espresso Martinis and First-to-Market Cappuccino Martinis. "I never ever thought I'd be working in the spirits industry. I've never put my name on anything. This is the first time I've put my name on something, and people have asked me, 'This is a big thing. There's no getting away from it now!' It's been really fun, though. I've written books, but this is different," the 52-year-old exclusively tells OK! ahead of the big launch.