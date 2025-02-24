Nigel Barker Reveals How Naomi Campbell Inspired His Espresso Martini Venture
Nigel Barker is a man of many talents.
The fashion photographer spent years finding fresh faces as a judge on America's Next Top Model, and now, Barker is putting his twist on the hottest drink of the moment with his ready-to-serve Premium Espresso Martinis.
The entrepreneur chats exclusively with OK! about the caffeine-filled cocktail's popularity, how his pal Naomi Campbell somewhat inspired the venture, making his product unique and hosting the upcoming special edition of Fashionably Late at the Liberty Hotel in Boston, Mass.
"It turns out when we started on this adventure, the Espresso Martini wasn't even in the top ten cocktails," Barker reveals. "When we launched the business in September of last year, it was the number five most ordered cocktail in the U.S. It was just announced that it pushed the Old Fashioned from its number two spot and is now the second most ordered cocktail after the margarita. You only have to go to any bar or restaurant to see these delectable cocktails being served hard and fast!"
As for why the sipper is so prominent in the zeitgeist, he adds: "Coffee culture is big everywhere and has been around for millennia. We trust coffee, we need coffee, we love coffee. There are also few cocktails that can be served at so many times during the day. It is a perfect addition to the brunch lineup next to the Mimosa and Bloody Mary, which have owned that space forever. It is a nicer sounding, more sophisticated option to the Vodka Redbull, which is often the first drink of the night. It's also a fabulous drink to wrap up with after dinner… would you like a dessert, a coffee, or another cocktail? Why choose when you can have all three at once in an Espresso Martini!"
The drink is a staple for any chic fashionista, especially when one of the world's biggest style icons may have played a role in bringing the concoction to the masses.
"Legend has it that a supermodel — rumor has it was Naomi Campbell — walked into a bar in the 1990s and asked the bartender Dick Bradsell to make her a cocktail that would wake her up and f--- her up," Barker cheekily reveals. "And the Espresso Martini was born!"
"I first modeled with Naomi around this time for Chanel and more recently hosting her reality television show called The Face on Oxygen," he continues. "So, obviously, there’s a nice provenance story that most other brands can't speak to in the same way."
When it came to creating his version of the bar favorite, it was all about being innovative. "I joined forces with an old friend and alcohol aficionado Philippe Roederer, former head of Sales at Veuve Cliquot and the original CEO of VOSS Water," he reveals.
"The two of us set out to see if we could create a ready-to-serve Espresso Martini that was just right. We gave ourselves six months and invested all our own money," Barker adds. "Well, it took two years because no corners were cut! The Barker Espresso Martini is made with 100 percent Colombian coffee, six times distilled vodka and caramelized brown sugar. You simply chill and shake over ice in a cocktail shaker and pour for the perfect Espresso Martini with a beautiful, lasting crema head, add three coffee beans and voilà!"
Now, Barker will bring his booming business to the Bay State for a one-night-only celebration at one of the city's hottest locations.
"I have always been a Boston fan, and after a photoshoot with Wyc Grousbeck, who is the owner of the Boston Celtics, I was gifted floor seats for me and my family. We went to a game at TD Garden, now we are all Celtics fans," he admits. "Bostonians love a good cocktail and deserve to have only the best Espresso Martini. As part of our new 'Espress Yourself' campaign, we are partnering with only the best establishments, including t the Liberty Hotel, to create and host unique and special events like The Fashionably Late party, where I will be hosting an Espresso Martini themed Fashion Show showcasing the designs of three Boston based Fashion Houses and serving up our Espresso Martinis."