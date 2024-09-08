Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Most Memorable Moments Before the 'DWTS' Pro's Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: Photos
Though Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's marriage is likely over after his recent domestic violence arrest, before the news broke the duo shared some memorable moments from their life together.
The couple, who share son Matteo, 2, frequently uploaded seemingly happy snippets of their day-to-day before the devastating incident happened between them on Thursday, August 29.
The Dancing With the Stars alum was booked into the Napa County Jail for felony corporal injury to a spouse after he had called 911 on his wife hours before. The celeb’s bail was set at $25,000.
According to a source, Garcia has since been searching for a divorce lawyer to end her marriage to the dancer.
Scroll through the gallery to see Garcia and Chigvintsev's most memorable moments before his shocking arrest.
Just three days before Chigvintsev and Garcia's alleged altercation, both stars took to social media to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.
Along with a video from their stunning Parisian wedding day, Garcia penned a heartfelt message.
"This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️🔥," she said.
Meanwhile, the competition show contestant shared some stills from their big day, with the caption, "Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything ❤️."
Back in July, Garcia showed her support for her husband as he performed his live dance show called Savor After Hours.
The TV personality uploaded some snaps of the family-of-three from the night as she cheered on the 42-year-old.
"Loved seeing @theartemc @jennajohnson & @valentin opening the show. 🔥🔥🔥 (you only get to see these 3 together for the rest of the summer today and tomorrow so make sure to go!!! 🎟️🎟️🎟️)," she began.
"I was SO proud of my hubby! He had me in awe and in tears. Never seen that side of him before live. He was so beautiful, elegant and even a little naughty. 😈 lol but in all seriousness he just blew my mind. I just can’t ever get over the way he dances and pair him with incredible strong female dancers and damn. So much magic on that stage! ✨🤍🥂," the former professional wrestler gushed.
In June, the parents-of-one packed on the PDA for Instagram.
"Gotta get in all the Daddy time I can 💋," the brunette beauty joked at the time.
- Is It Over? Nikki Garcia on the Hunt for Divorce Lawyer After Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Shocking Arrest
- Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline: From Meeting on 'DWTS' to His Shocking Arrest
- Ringless Nikki Garcia Breaks Cover for First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest as She's Seen Boarding Private Jet With Her Son
The trio also gave followers a glimpse into their fun time together at a music festival in May.
"My fam did BottleRock for about an hour yesterday which we expected 🙃," Garcia wrote about their day out. "Fun to show Teo but Artem and I were like never again lol He loved it for about 45 mins and then we went and had some real fun Teo adventures. Memory for us though to share that with him even if it was super quick. ❤️🔥✨🎸."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Also in May, Chigvintsev uploaded an adorable photo of the brood cuddled up while at a dance convention together.
"Yesterday was the best ❤️ @velocitydanceconvention Ended it with watching planes taking off and landing at SFO ✈️🌎⭐️," he remarked.