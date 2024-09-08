Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Most Memorable Moments Before the 'DWTS' Pro's Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: Photos

Though Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's marriage is likely over after his recent domestic violence arrest, before the news broke the duo shared some memorable moments from their life together.

The couple, who share son Matteo, 2, frequently uploaded seemingly happy snippets of their day-to-day before the devastating incident happened between them on Thursday, August 29.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was booked into the Napa County Jail for felony corporal injury to a spouse after he had called 911 on his wife hours before. The celeb’s bail was set at $25,000.

According to a source, Garcia has since been searching for a divorce lawyer to end her marriage to the dancer.