Is It Over? Nikki Garcia on the Hunt for Divorce Lawyer After Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Shocking Arrest

Source: mega

Nikki Garcia is looking for a divorce lawyer after Artem Chigvintsev's arrest, a source claims.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's marriage might be over for good after the latter was arrested for felony domestic violence on August 29.

According to a news outlet, the wrestler, 40, has been making calls for a divorce lawyer since Friday, August 30.

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia is apparently looking for a divorce lawyer.

TMZ reported that Garcia started searching after the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, allegedly attacked her.

One source claims that Chigvintsev, who shares son Matteo, 4, with Garcia, is not staying at the family home for now. Instead, he's been shacking up at a friend's house while Garcia and Matteo stay put.

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

The pair share son Matteo.

As OK! previously reported, the dancer was arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant after he called paramedics to request medical assistance to the alleged victim. Radio dispatch audio confirms he called for but then canceled the visit, but cops still showed up to their home.

Garcia allegedly threw shoes at Chigvintsev during the argument, per the dispatcher.

After the incident, Garcia's rep said: "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia has been spotted without her wedding ring since her husband's arrest.

Since then, the WWE alum was spotted with her son, Matteo, boarding a private jet at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. Garcia wore a brown top, jeans and a baseball cap — and her ring was noticeably missing.

On Sunday, September 2, Garcia attended her first public event since her husband's arrest, as she hosted the Netflix live competitive eating special Unfinished Beef alongside Rob Riggle.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Bella attended her first event on September 2.

Though the athlete seemed in good spirits, her ring was still missing in action.

"Thank you everyone, I'm so happy to be here!" she said after Riggle's introduction.

After the audience cheered, she replied, "I love you too."

According to an insider, it's not shocking the two, who got married in 2022, were having issues.

Friends of the couple were aware the marriage was “volatile” for some time.

The arrest came days after the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

“This song is our love story,” she captioned the Instagram video, which featured Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love." “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on.”

“That’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” she added.

