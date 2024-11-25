Starting Over: Nikki Garcia Deletes All Instagram Posts Days After Settling Divorce From 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki — who has a massive following of 10.5 million fans on the social media app — no longer has a single photo or video uploaded to her page, which previously showcased adorable pictures of her and Artem's 4-year-old son, Matteo, photos of the former professional wrestler and her twin sister, Brie Garcia, as well as various brand advertisements.

Her actual account is still active, with her bio giving shout-outs to her current gigs and accolades, including her admission into the WWE Hall of Fame, the twins' Bonita Bonita wine company, Nikki's jobs hosting Barmageddon, Twin Love and America's Got Talent Extreme, as well as being a New York Times Best Seller.