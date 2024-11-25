Starting Over: Nikki Garcia Deletes All Instagram Posts Days After Settling Divorce From 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia is starting over.
The retired WWE star, best known by her ring name, Nikki Bella, wiped her Instagram profile completely clean just days after settling her divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday, November 20.
Nikki — who has a massive following of 10.5 million fans on the social media app — no longer has a single photo or video uploaded to her page, which previously showcased adorable pictures of her and Artem's 4-year-old son, Matteo, photos of the former professional wrestler and her twin sister, Brie Garcia, as well as various brand advertisements.
Her actual account is still active, with her bio giving shout-outs to her current gigs and accolades, including her admission into the WWE Hall of Fame, the twins' Bonita Bonita wine company, Nikki's jobs hosting Barmageddon, Twin Love and America's Got Talent Extreme, as well as being a New York Times Best Seller.
Nikki's profile photo is currently a solo snap of her holding a full glass of wine.
The legendary athlete's fresh start on Instagram came just days after Nikki's rep confirmed her divorce from Artem had been settled.
"Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court," the Total Bellas star's spokesperson revealed in a statement to E! News. "Nikki's No. 1 priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time."
The settlement occurred two months after Nikki filed to legally end her and Artem's two-year marriage in September following his domestic violence arrest, in which charges were ultimately dropped, at the end of August.
Nikki, 41, listed the day of Artem's arrest, August 29, as their official date of separation in her divorce filing. She also requested a temporary restraining order against the professional dancer, claiming he attacked her in the moments leading up to him being taken into police custody.
Artem, 42, however, responded to Nikki's filing by requesting a restraining order of his own, accusing the retired WWE star of being the one to attack him before police arrived at their home.
Both filings were ultimately dismissed after the reality television personality and Artem "decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son," Nikki's rep noted in the statement regarding their divorce settlement.
Artem's attorneys similarly said in a previous message that he and Nikki are "focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son."
Artem and Nikki tied the knot in August 2022 — roughly two years after welcoming their son, Matteo, in July 2020.
The exes met as partners on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017 but didn't confirm their relationship until March 2019 following Nikki's split from ex-fiancé John Cena in July 2018.