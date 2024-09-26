Nikki Garcia's Sister Brie Promises the 'Truth Will Come Out' After Domestic Violence Charges Were Dropped Against Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia's family doesn't appear pleased with prosecutors' decision to not file charges against her now-estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, almost one month after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at the end of August.

The WWE star's twin sister, Brie Garcia, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, with a cryptic message just hours after Artem broke his silence regarding his recent arrest and divorce.