Nikki Garcia's Sister Brie Promises the 'Truth Will Come Out' After Domestic Violence Charges Were Dropped Against Artem Chigvintsev

Photo of Nikki and Brie Garcia and picture of Artem Chigvintsev.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors revealed on September 24 that they would not be filing any charges against Artem Chigvintsev after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Nikki Garcia's family doesn't appear pleased with prosecutors' decision to not file charges against her now-estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, almost one month after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at the end of August.

The WWE star's twin sister, Brie Garcia, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, with a cryptic message just hours after Artem broke his silence regarding his recent arrest and divorce.

nikki garcia sister brie truth artem chigvintsev charges dropped
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia's twin sister, Brie, shared a cryptic social media message after Artem Chigvintsev broke silence on his recent arrest.

"The truth always comes out in the end," a graphic shared to Brie's Instagram Story read. "No matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable."

While Brie didn't specifically reference her sister's difficult situation, the timing of her post and Artem's statement matched up quite suspiciously.

nikki garcia sister brie truth artem chigvintsev charges dropped
Source: @brie/Instagram

Brie Garcia warned the 'truth will come out' via a Wednesday, September 25, Instagram Story.

As OK! previously reported, Artem addressed his arrest for the very first time on Wednesday, when the Dancing With the Stars pro admitted he was "incredibly relieved and grateful" by prosecutors' decision to drop all charges against him.

"This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he added, noting his "focus has always been and will always be" on Artem and Nikki's 4-year-old son, Matteo — whom they welcomed two years before tying the knot in August 2022.

nikki garcia sister brie truth artem chigvintsev charges dropped
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev on September 11 — two weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Nikki Bella

"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," Artem declared in a statement. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley explained prosecutors' reasoning for not charging him in a Tuesday, September 24, press release.

nikki garcia sister brie truth artem chigvintsev charges dropped
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia tied the knot in August 2022 and share a 4-year-old son, Matteo.

"The decision to not file charges against Mr. Chigvintsev was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office," the Napa County District Attorney’s Office detailed, noting they could circle back to the case if authorities "learn of other incidents, or otherwise learns of facts or evidence not previously known."

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Haley said in a statement. "We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

Although Artem might be freed from domestic violence charges, he remains in the midst of a divorce from Nikki — who filed paperwork to legally end the separated spouses' two-year marriage on Wednesday, September 11, roughly two weeks after her estranged husband's arrest.

