Gordon Ramsay Felt 'Embarrassed' Asking Assistant to Put His 'Underpants on' After Suffering Massive Injuries From Bike Accident
Now that Gordon Ramsay has recovered from his scary bicycle accident, the famed cook is finally ready to share his story.
The celebrity chef, 57, previously admitted he was "lucky" to be alive after suffering serious bruising and injuries from crashing his bike while cycling through Connecticut almost three months ago, however, he never shared specific details about what exactly happened during the terrifying incident.
In a new interview published Thursday, September 5, Ramsay said his bike was headed full speed downhill when his front wheel hit a "crater-like pothole" and "spun 180 degrees," in turn "catapulting" him into the air.
Thinking everything was fine, the British restauranteur tried putting the bike's chain back on to continue riding, however, he soon realized his helmet had split completely and noticed blood everywhere.
"I honestly thought I was going to pass out," he recalled of the vision-blurring experience.
While in a great deal of pain, Ramsay managed to get a hold of his assistant, Justin Mandel, who called an ambulance to bring the Kitchen Nightmares star to the hospital, where he received CT scans and learned he miraculously hadn't broken any bones (thanks to his Scottish background, he joked).
Left with a dark purple bruise spread across the entirety of his abdomen, Ramsay confessed: "I couldn’t even put my f------ socks and pants on."
"Justin, he used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a f------ 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f------ underpants on was embarrassing," he quipped.
- Lisa Vanderpump Confesses She Had to Tell 'Food Stars' Costar Gordon Ramsay to 'Shut the F--- Up': 'There Was a Little Bit of Butting Heads'
- 'MasterChef Junior' Alum Ben Watkins Dies Of Rare Cancer At 14 Years Old
- Gordon Ramsay Is Expanding His Restaurant Empire, Yet Working For Free While Company Makes Millions
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ramsay previously took to Instagram on Father's Day back in June to reveal he had been in a scary accident.
"It really shook me," he said in a video shared to the social media app. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've got to wear a helmet."
"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain," Ramsay declared. "It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."
Sharing some more details in the caption of his post, the dad-of-six explained: "This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato."
"I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx," his message concluded.
Men's Health interviewed Ramsay.