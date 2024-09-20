or
'There’s No Going Back': Nikki Garcia 'Doesn’t Even Recognize' Artem Chigvintsev 'as the Man She Married' Amid Divorce Drama

Composite photo of Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev.
Source: mega

The estranged spouses became engaged in 2019.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nikki Garcia has no doubts that ending her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev was the right decision.

The reality star filed for divorce on Wednesday, September 11, around two weeks after the dancer was arrested for domestic violence.

nikki garcia doesnt recognize artem chigvintsev divorce drama
Source: mega

Nikki Garcia filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage.

According to an insider, "there's no going back" for the estranged spouses, as "Nikki doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married."

The source admitted the estranged couple's relationship was "volatile," as even the mom-of-one's twin sister, Brie Gracia, found the Dancing With the Stars alum, 42, to be "controlling."

nikki garcia doesnt recognize artem chigvintsev divorce drama
Source: mega

Nikki's filing came two weeks after her estranged husband was arrested for domestic violence.

"Nikki hoped that counseling would help get them to a healthier place," the source explained of the former WWE star, 40, trying to make things work. "She didn’t want to break the family up, but then Artem crossed the line, and now she feels she has no other choice."

The source added that "she just wants to end their marriage as quickly and painlessly as possible."

nikki garcia doesnt recognize artem chigvintsev divorce drama
Source: @nikkigarcia/instagram

The former WWE star requested sole physical and legal custody of their son, Matteo.

After Artem was cuffed, Nikki's rep released a statement that read, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

In the wake of the sad situation, Nikki is staying busy by taking care of their son, Matteo, 4, and working, as she appeared at a recent hot dog eating contest in Las Vegas.

"Thank you, everyone. I’m so happy to be here! I love you, too," she raved to the crowd who gave her a warm welcome.

While the star is trying to keep up with appearances, another source disclosed, "She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant."

In response to Nikki's divorce filing, Artem requested spousal support and asked the judge that she be prohibited from doing the same. He also wants his estranged wife to cover his legal fees.

nikki garcia doesnt recognize artem chigvintsev divorce drama
Source: mega

The 'DWTS' alum was booked on a felony domestic violence charge on August 29.

Nikki asked that neither of them receive spousal support, and she also wants legal and physical custody of their son, though she will allow the dad-of-one visitation rights.

Artem's lawyer Ilona Antonyan put out a statement to declare that "at this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceeding. he parties are focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son."

"As a standard practice, the divorce response preserves Mr. Chigvintsev’s financial rights to support and fees. Failure to check these boxes in the responsive pleadings waives the right to seek such remedies," she explained of his spousal support request. "There is no motion pending for spousal support or fees, also known as the Request for Order. The parties intend to resolve all pending issues on mutually acceptable terms."

Life & Style reported on there being "no going back" for Nikki.

