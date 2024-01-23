Nikki Haley Calls Out Donald Trump for Focusing on His Legal Woes and 'Hurt Feelings': 'We Need Someone With No Drama'

"Or the fact that he said that, you know, Biden is going to get us into World War II, which I’m assuming he meant World War III," the 52-year-old pointed out. "It doesn’t mean he’s mentally incompetent. It means that when you have someone that is at that age, you are going to see that kind of decline and look at how fast it declined with Biden."

"He’s not, you know, mumbling his words like Biden, but he is still someone who’s going to be 80," she said of Trump, who is turning 78 years old in June. "And I think that that’s the part that you have to look at. I mean, really is America going to settle for that?"

