Nikki Haley Calls Out Donald Trump for Focusing on His Legal Woes and 'Hurt Feelings': 'We Need Someone With No Drama'

tucker carlson not vote nikki haley
Nikki Haley and Donald Trump used to work together.

Jan. 22 2024, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Nikki Haley revealed her feelings on Donald Trump's alleged mental decline and his ongoing legal drama during a Monday, January 22, sit-down with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The former governor of South Carolina claimed both Joe Biden and Trump "have focused on talking about the investigations that are against their families, their hurt feelings, and vendettas that they want to get taken care of" before insisting the country needs someone "with no drama" and "no vendetta."

Nikki Haley called out Donald Trump and Joe Biden for focusing on their personal and legal issues amid their campaigns.

When asked if she believed the embattled ex-prez was "mentally incompetent," Haley denied it, but argued it's "just common sense" that elderly candidates will show signs of decline.

"Look at Joe Biden two years ago. He is very much diminished from when he started because this job is hard," she said. "There’s a lot of pressure, there’s a lot of late nights, you’ve got to make some tough decisions, and it wears on you."

"You know, this is tough if you’re 50 years old," she added. "It’s even tougher if you’re 80 years old because you can’t do as much as you could when you were younger. That’s a fact. Any doctor will tell you that."

Haley said Biden's mental capabilities have become 'diminished' since he took office.

Haley also brought up Trump's recent gaffe at the New Hampshire rally where he appeared to mix up Haley and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"For some reason, [he] thought that I prevented security from going to the Capitol on January 6, and he said it three and four times and went on for this whole thing about how I was responsible," she explained the bizarre situation. "And the fact that he got confused and didn’t acknowledge the fact that it was actually Nancy Pelosi he was supposed to be talking about than me."

donald trump demands guaranteed immunity presidents cites church cops
Trump is facing 91 felony counts.

"Or the fact that he said that, you know, Biden is going to get us into World War II, which I’m assuming he meant World War III," the 52-year-old pointed out. "It doesn’t mean he’s mentally incompetent. It means that when you have someone that is at that age, you are going to see that kind of decline and look at how fast it declined with Biden."

"He’s not, you know, mumbling his words like Biden, but he is still someone who’s going to be 80," she said of Trump, who is turning 78 years old in June. "And I think that that’s the part that you have to look at. I mean, really is America going to settle for that?"

Haley is a former governor of South Carolina.

This comes shortly after it was reported Trump was "very upset" with Haley during a recent installment of Fox and Friends.

"She said I would never run ... She worked for me like two and a half years, and she was OK. Not great. She was OK," he said. "But she said to everybody, in fact, when she left, 'I would never run against the president, he was a great president.'"

