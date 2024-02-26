Meghan Markle Thinks She's 'Too Good' to Be Featured in the Upcoming 'Suits' Spin-Off
Before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. Although the American royal retired from acting in 2017 to prioritize marrying Prince Harry, fans are hopeful that she will participate in the upcoming spin-off series — but that doesn't seem to be entirely possible.
"Meghan has showed no signs of going back to Suits," Angela Levin told an outlet. "She would have if they had let Archewell be involved in the production but that was turned down."
Although Meghan's time as a working royal was cut short, she quickly leaned on the entertainment industry after leaving the U.K., but she is now focused on becoming an established producer and humanitarian.
"She is thinking of herself as very grand at the moment — with her and Harry going back to their ‘royal roots’ with their new website," the biographer said in reference to Meghan and Prince Harry's new sussex.com domain. "I should think she believes she is too good for the show now and for her former colleagues."
OK! previously reported Suits alum Rachael Harris discussed the Northwestern alum's potential return to the small screen.
“He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity,” Harris said in an interview. "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."
"He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in,” she noted. “We don't talk about the duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean?”
Meghan shared in recent interviews that her time on the small screen is over, but PR expert Ryan McCormick thinks the opportunity would only help the American royal.
“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," McCormick explained.
“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he added. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2023, the Sussexes were labeled as “grifters’’ and a “Hollywood flop” by industry power players, but Suits' resurgence could rehabilitate Meghan's image.
“If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation," he added.