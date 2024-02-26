Meghan Markle Thinks She's 'Too Good' to Be Featured in the Upcoming 'Suits' Spin-Off

"Meghan has showed no signs of going back to Suits," Angela Levin told an outlet. "She would have if they had let Archewell be involved in the production but that was turned down."

Although Meghan's time as a working royal was cut short, she quickly leaned on the entertainment industry after leaving the U.K., but she is now focused on becoming an established producer and humanitarian.

"She is thinking of herself as very grand at the moment — with her and Harry going back to their ‘royal roots’ with their new website," the biographer said in reference to Meghan and Prince Harry's new sussex.com domain. "I should think she believes she is too good for the show now and for her former colleagues."