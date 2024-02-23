Joe Manganiello Hints at Meghan Markle Making a Surprise Cameo on 'Deal or No Deal Island': 'Anything Can Happen'
Before Meghan Markle had her big break on Suits, the Duchess of Sussex had a brief stint as a Deal or No Deal briefcase model. Now that Deal or No Deal Island is returning, host Joe Manganiello hinted at the royal making a cameo on the game show.
"You'll have to tune in and see, I mean anything could happen," the True Blood star said in an interview when asked if Meghan will be featured on the program.
Although Manganiello teased Meghan appearing on the spin-off series, the Duchess of Sussex complained about being on Deal or No Deal in an episode of "Archetypes."
"It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains," Meghan said on the podcast. "I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach. Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart."
"I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," the mom-of-two added. "I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like."
Aside from her brief time on Deal or No Deal, Meghan ran a blog called The Tig before shutting down the site to prioritize becoming a working royal. OK! previously reported Meghan is expected the relaunch the platform through her current contract with Netflix.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson alluded to Meghan's history of disliking media attention creating a challenge in the next stage of her career.
“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” she explained.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
Although Meghan and Prince Harry requested for the world to respect their privacy, the couple shared home videos in their Netflix tell-all seires, Harry & Meghan.
“In Harry and Meghan and the Oprah interview, Meghan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life," Richardson said. "But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.”
"But any exploitation of her title, coat of arms etc. will cause friction with the palace. It’s very much frowned upon to exploit royal status for commercial gain," she added.
Manganiello spoke to Extra.