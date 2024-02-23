Joe Manganiello Hints at Meghan Markle Making a Surprise Cameo on 'Deal or No Deal Island': 'Anything Can Happen'

Although Manganiello teased Meghan appearing on the spin-off series, the Duchess of Sussex complained about being on Deal or No Deal in an episode of "Archetypes."

"It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains," Meghan said on the podcast. "I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach. Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart."

"I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," the mom-of-two added. "I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like."