OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cardi B
OK LogoNEWS

Pregnant Cardi B Recalls 'Freak Accident' That Left Her Paralyzed and Almost Caused Her to Have a Miscarriage

Photo of Cardi B.
Source: MEGA

Cardi B revealed she recently had an accident that left her in a lot of pain.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cardi B revealed how she almost lost her third pregnancy.

While speaking with her fans during a recent X Spaces conversation, the “WAP” rapper, 31 — who revealed she is pregnant on August 1 — shared how she suffered an undisclosed medical incident, which almost led to a miscarriage.

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant cardi b freak accident paralyzed almost miscarriage
Source: MEGA

Cardi B said she woke up 'sober' and was 'dying' of pain.

The star, who filed for divorce from ex Offset on July 31, explained how the issue has caused her intense pain.

"I had a f------ freak accident. I don't know how something, well, it wasn't little. It actually hurt," the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2 with the Migos member — began.

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant cardi b freak accident paralyzed almost miscarriage
Source: MEGA

Cardi B recently revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

Article continues below advertisement

"It doesn't really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't,” she confessed. “Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying. I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f---. I'mma exaggerate this s--- so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a d---. Oh my God."

Cardi’s shocking medical confession came after she posted the news of her third pregnancy on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant cardi b freak accident paralyzed almost miscarriage
Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset share two children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2.

MORE ON:
Cardi B
Article continues below advertisement

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote alongside snaps of herself in a red gown, which showed off her baby bump.

"I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she added.

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant cardi b freak accident paralyzed almost miscarriage
Source: MEGA

It was recently revealed that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset.

Article continues below advertisement

The announcement came the same day that a source detailed Cardi’s split from Offset, who is also a father to Jordan, 13, and Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," the source said of the couple, who tied the knot in 2017. "This is something she wants to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," the insider added. "They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.