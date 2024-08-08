Pregnant Cardi B Recalls 'Freak Accident' That Left Her Paralyzed and Almost Caused Her to Have a Miscarriage
Cardi B revealed how she almost lost her third pregnancy.
While speaking with her fans during a recent X Spaces conversation, the “WAP” rapper, 31 — who revealed she is pregnant on August 1 — shared how she suffered an undisclosed medical incident, which almost led to a miscarriage.
The star, who filed for divorce from ex Offset on July 31, explained how the issue has caused her intense pain.
"I had a f------ freak accident. I don't know how something, well, it wasn't little. It actually hurt," the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2 with the Migos member — began.
"It doesn't really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't,” she confessed. “Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying. I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f---. I'mma exaggerate this s--- so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a d---. Oh my God."
Cardi’s shocking medical confession came after she posted the news of her third pregnancy on Instagram.
"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote alongside snaps of herself in a red gown, which showed off her baby bump.
"I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she added.
The announcement came the same day that a source detailed Cardi’s split from Offset, who is also a father to Jordan, 13, and Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.
"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," the source said of the couple, who tied the knot in 2017. "This is something she wants to do."
"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," the insider added. "They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”