Pregnant Cardi B Recalls 'Freak Accident' That Left Her Paralyzed and Almost Caused Her to Have a Miscarriage

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote alongside snaps of herself in a red gown, which showed off her baby bump.

"I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she added.