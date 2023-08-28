O.J. Simpson Under Fire After Supporting 'Sad Excuse for a Human Being' Vivek Ramaswamy in Presidential Election

"This morning, I got up and I found myself watching Meet the Press, they had Vivek Ramaswamy on," Simpson expained. "Now, just like the debates, the Republican debates. I said, 'Hey, this guy’s onto something' and then he’ll say something else — I say 'Oh, my God.'"

The retired running back, 76, continued: "I attribute it to his youth, I guess. Now, first, let me make it clear I’m not a Republican. I’m also not a Democrat. I would have call myself an independent, but I’m probably, I’m a little more a libertarian, even though I think you vote for the best person. I don’t care what party they’re in."