OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > O.J. Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

O.J. Simpson Under Fire After Supporting 'Sad Excuse for a Human Being' Vivek Ramaswamy in Presidential Election

oj simpson vivek pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 28 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

O.J. Simpson is facing backlash after a recent discussion about sports and politics.

On Sunday, August 27, the disgraced NFL alum uploaded a video to Twitter (recently renamed X) voicing his support for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — a controversial pairing many social media users disapproved of but didn't necessarily find surprising.

Article continues below advertisement
vivek ramaswamy mega
Source: mega

O.J. Simpson shared some suggestions for Vivek Ramaswamy while supporting his presidential campaign.

"This morning, I got up and I found myself watching Meet the Press, they had Vivek Ramaswamy on," Simpson expained. "Now, just like the debates, the Republican debates. I said, 'Hey, this guy’s onto something' and then he’ll say something else — I say 'Oh, my God.'"

The retired running back, 76, continued: "I attribute it to his youth, I guess. Now, first, let me make it clear I’m not a Republican. I’m also not a Democrat. I would have call myself an independent, but I’m probably, I’m a little more a libertarian, even though I think you vote for the best person. I don’t care what party they’re in."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TheRealOJ32/Twitter

O.J. Simpson admittedly read the beginning of Vivek Ramaswamy's book and liked it.

oj simpson mega

O.J. Simpson faced backlash for supporting controversial Vivek Ramaswamy.

Article continues below advertisement

Simpson continued to rant about reading a bit of Ramaswamy's book and admittedly liking what was inside.

"It’s fresh. It’s new. I got a little problem with his foreign affairs take that I saw him do in the debate, but he’s young," Simpson confessed, suggesting Ramaswamy should cut ties with "some of these other Republicans" and "stick with the things that he was saying in his book."

MORE ON:
O.J. Simpson

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
vivek ramaswamy mega
Source: Vivek Ramaswamy

Social media users claimed O.J. Simpson's support of Vivek Ramaswamy was a 'death knell' for his campaign.

"And if he got himself an experienced person to run with him, an experienced person, I would say like Nikki Haley, somebody that knows foreign affairs, this guy would have a chance," insisted the athlete — who was notoriously acquitted on murder charges in 1995 after being accused of killing his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

"I think this guy really would have a chance. I think he gets in trouble when he seems to want to try to placate some other politicians in his party. I’m just saying. Hey, man, independent, do your own thing. Do what you say in your book. Just my advice," Simpson concluded, causing social media users to slam the former football pro.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Is anyone really surprised? They're both a few cards short of a full deck," one user tweeted, as another noted, "that’s the death knell for Swamy. Simpson trying to 'slice' his way back into society? He certainly shouldn’t be a poster boy for political agenda. Let’s give him a 10 yard penalty for rushing."

"The real winner in O. J. Simpson’s endorsement of Vivek Ramaswamy? Florida governor Ron DeSantis," a third person quipped, while a fourth penned: "As if we needed another reason not to vote for him other than his being a lying climate change denying sad excuse for a human being!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.