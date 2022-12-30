OK Magazine
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 30 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!

Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.

Source: Instagram/@oliviawilde

"High on French cold meds," Wilde, 38, wrote next to the giggly photo of herself as she braved the frigid Paris temperatures ahead of the new year.

The Tron: Legacy actress navigated quite a wild 2022, which ultimately culminated in her split from Harry Styles after two years together.

"Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," an insider explained in November, noting Wilde has been "leaning on friends" and "trying to move on."

olivia wilde
Source: mega

The end of her romance was not the only hurdle the The O.C. alum faced over the past twelve months. As OK! previously reported, while presenting a sneak peek of her box office thriller at CinemaCon in April, she was served with legal documents from ex Jason Sudeikis regarding the custody of their children Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

“It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction," an insider said at the time. “She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate."

olivia wilde harry styles spotted out after nanny allegationspp
Source: mega
Wilde also dealt with the chaotic release of Don't Worry Darling, which conjured rumors of an alleged feud between the filmmaker and star Florence Pugh, thus creating a PR nightmare.

According to insiders, the Hollywood stars got into a "blowout argument" while on set. "Olivia and Harry would just disappear," the source spilled, explaining the reported unprofessionalism from the duo resulted in a "screaming match" between the ladies.

Source: OK!

The Little Women star continued to fuel speculation of a rift between herself and Wilde after failing to show up to a panel appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, instead seemingly throwing shade by showing off her chic outfit and sipping an Aperol Spritz on social media.

OK! Logo

