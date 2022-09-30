Don't Sweat It, Darling! Olivia Wilde Spotted Leaving Gym Less Than One Week After 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
She may not be worried, darling, but she’s definitely breaking a sweat!
Nearly one week after her highly-controversial film Don’t Worry Darling hit theaters last Friday, September 23, actress and director Olivia Wilde was spotted getting her workout on, taking a stroll outside of a Los Angeles gym.
On Thursday, September 29, the 38-year-old star kept it cool and casual for her day out. Her hair tossed back into a high ponytail, Wilde looked chic in her athleisure-inspired workout clothes, pairing an athletic black tank top with matching leggings. She completed the outfit with black sneakers, a shoulder bag and a towel draped around her neck, adding a pop of color with a bright orange water bottle bearing the name of her beau, artist Harry Styles.
Less than one week earlier, Wilde made headlines as rumors swirled that she and Don’t Worry Darling’s leading lady, Florence Pugh, found themselves in a “screaming match” while on set over Wilde’s alleged "frequent, unexplained absences.”
OLIVIA WILDE DISHES ON DIRECTING HARRY STYLES & FLORENCE PUGH'S PASSIONATE ‘DON'T WORRY DARLING’ SEX SCENES
"Olivia and Harry would just disappear," an unnamed insider said, adding that Wilde’s regular MIA status reportedly frustrated Pugh.
After some time, the tension between Wilde and Pugh seemingly came to a head, with the two actresses reportedly landing in a "blowout argument,” the source alleged.
'DON'T WORRY DARLING' CREW DENIES OLIVIA WILDE & FLORENCE PUGH SPAT, CALL DIRECTOR AN 'INCREDIBLE LEADER'
Shortly after these allegations made headlines, several individuals involved with the production — including the film's crew — spoke out, denying that Wilde and Pugh ever found themselves in such an explosive argument.
"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," read a statement from the film’s crew, which dubbed Wilde "an incredible leader and director" who displayed "class and respect for everyone involved."
"Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false,” they concluded.