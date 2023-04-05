Olivia Wilde Demands Ex Jason Sudeikis Pay $500K For Legal Expenses After She Claims He's In A 'Significantly Superior' Financial Position
Messy exes!
Olivia Wilde recently filed court documents insisting that ex Jason Sudeikis pay her $500,000 to cover her legal expenses throughout their custody battle. Wilde and Sudeikis, who split in 2020, share children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.
The mom-of-two claimed that she covers "100% of the costs for the children’s care" on top of the cash she coughs up for legal counsel due to the many filings the Ted Lasso star has brought against her. The actress claimed to spend about $107,000 per month on bills and was estimated to have $10 million in assets.
"I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living. I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct," the official documents read.
"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter," the legal paperwork stated.
"While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs," Wilde added.
- Revenge Body? Olivia Wilde Flaunts Toned Physique After Ex Harry Styles Was Spotted Making Out With Emily Ratajkowski In Japan — See Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski 'Begging' Pal Olivia Wilde For 'Forgiveness' After Messy Harry Styles Make Out, Spills Source: 'This Is A Betrayal'
- Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Hug At Son's Soccer Game During Ongoing Custody Battle
The Don’t Worry Darling director concluded, saying, "While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kim Kardashian’s divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, has been representing Wilde through this case.
"Olivia will continue to incur substantial attorney and expert fees and costs to bring this matter to trial given the tactics that have been taken by Jason and his counsel to date. Olivia, therefore, requests that the Court order that Jason makes a contribution of no less than $500,000 toward Olivia’s fees and costs," Wassar penned.
Radar reported on Wilde’s legal filing.