OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Olivia Wilde
OK LogoNEWS

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Settle Custody Battle 3 Years After Split, Comedian to Pay Actress $27K Per Month

olivia wilde jason sudeikis settle custody battle
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 25 2023, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Three years after Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde shockingly ended their engagement, the pair has come to a solution regarding custody and child support of their two kids, son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde jason sudeikis settle custody battle
Source: mega

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis first started dating in 2011.

According to the paperwork, the Ted Lasso lead will pay his ex $27,500 per month, an amount that was based on his estimated 2023 income of $10 million. The actress' income was reported as $500,000.

The pair split in November 2020, choosing to end their seven-year engagement.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde jason sudeikis settle custody battle
Source: mega

The pair share custody of son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6.

Things got messy, as the House alum, 39, was embarrassed when she was served legal papers while on stage to participate in a CinemaCon event last year. While many assumed the comedian, 48, set up the incident to humiliate his ex, an insider claimed he was never informed when Wilde was being served.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the source told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde jason sudeikis settle custody battle
Source: mega

The pair, who became engaged in 2013, ended their relationship in 2020.

Nonetheless, the brunette beauty was still "humiliated."

“Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it," a separate insider claimed. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction."

"She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate," added the source.

MORE ON:
Olivia Wilde
Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde jason sudeikis settle custody battle
Source: mega

On September 16, the exes were in good spirits at one of their kids' soccer games.

While things were allegedly cordial between the exes at first, it's believed they couldn't agree on where to permanently raise their tots, an argument that may have led to the bold legal move.

In court documents, the director stated, "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," her words continued. "Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

Article continues below advertisement

It appears the two agreed to keep their kids in Los Angeles, and despite all of the past animosity, they're now on better terms are often seen together at their kids' sports games. However, the two are strictly co-parenting and not rekindling their romance.

Daily Mail reported on the child support agreement.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.