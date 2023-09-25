Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Settle Custody Battle 3 Years After Split, Comedian to Pay Actress $27K Per Month
Three years after Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde shockingly ended their engagement, the pair has come to a solution regarding custody and child support of their two kids, son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6.
According to the paperwork, the Ted Lasso lead will pay his ex $27,500 per month, an amount that was based on his estimated 2023 income of $10 million. The actress' income was reported as $500,000.
The pair split in November 2020, choosing to end their seven-year engagement.
Things got messy, as the House alum, 39, was embarrassed when she was served legal papers while on stage to participate in a CinemaCon event last year. While many assumed the comedian, 48, set up the incident to humiliate his ex, an insider claimed he was never informed when Wilde was being served.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the source told a news outlet.
Nonetheless, the brunette beauty was still "humiliated."
“Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it," a separate insider claimed. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction."
"She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate," added the source.
- Former Flames Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Seek to Dismiss Ex Nanny's Wrongful Termination Case
- Harry Styles 'Avoided' the Met Gala 'Like the Plague' After Learning Both Olivia Wilde & Emily Ratajkowski Were Attending
- Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She May Find Her Next 'Husband' at the 2023 Met Gala After Harry Styles Fling
While things were allegedly cordial between the exes at first, it's believed they couldn't agree on where to permanently raise their tots, an argument that may have led to the bold legal move.
In court documents, the director stated, "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," her words continued. "Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."
It appears the two agreed to keep their kids in Los Angeles, and despite all of the past animosity, they're now on better terms are often seen together at their kids' sports games. However, the two are strictly co-parenting and not rekindling their romance.
Daily Mail reported on the child support agreement.