Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Settle Custody Battle 3 Years After Split, Comedian to Pay Actress $27K Per Month

Nonetheless, the brunette beauty was still "humiliated."

“Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it," a separate insider claimed. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction."

"She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate," added the source.