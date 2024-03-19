Oprah Winfrey Admits She 'Starved Myself for Nearly 5 Months' Over Body Shaming

"All these years, I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower and they were for some reason stronger than me," she explained. "And now I realize y'all weren't even thinking about the food. It's not that you had the willpower. You weren't thinking about it. You weren't obsessing about it. That is the big thing I learned."

“The thing that’s been the biggest relief for me, and I hope that many of you watching this episode of Shame and Blame, will release the shame for yourself,” she added. “Because I, as I said at the beginning of this, took on the same for myself and carried it for myself. And now that I know that I’m just holding my breath underwater, I have been able to release that shame, and it doesn’t matter what anybody says.”