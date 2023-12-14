'So Disingenuous': Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Secretly Using Weight Loss Medication as a Weight Watchers Ambassador
Oprah Winfrey is in the hot seat.
Earlier this week, the superstar admitted she takes a weight loss medication to help maintain a healthy lifestyle, but since she's doing so while also acting as a Weight Watches ambassador, some criticized her decision.
"So disingenuous," one person said on social media in reaction to her confession. "And typical that she turns it around and makes herself a victim. She’s on track to sink the Weight Watchers brand."
"She should simply be honest. And [should] have been honest from day 1," another person wrote on X, the platform formerly know as Twitter.
"That's fine she didn't need to lie about it," wrote a third social media user.
The philanthropist, 69, opened up about her choice in a new interview, noting she no longer cares what people think.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," shared Winfrey. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
- Oprah Winfrey's Weight-Loss Confession: Hollywood Star Admits to Using Medication to Maintain Her Svelte Figure
- Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Slim Figure at 'The Color Purple' Premiere, Admits She Hit the Treadmill Just Hours Before the Red Carpet: Photos
- Oprah Winfrey Admits People Treated Her 'Differently' When She Weighed Over 200 Pounds
That being said, the businesswoman explained she also uses other methods to stay at an ideal weight.
"I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," she detailed. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."
At the star's "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight" panel in September, the former talk show host explained that even though her body has been critiqued since the moment she stepped into the spotlight, she didn't want to take weight loss meds.
"You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life," she told her fans. "My highest weight was 237 pounds. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."
"Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice," the Emmy winner noted. "Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own.' Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out.'"
Winfrey has been showing off her slimmed down shape while promoting her upcoming flick, The Color Purple.
At the December 6 premiere in Los Angeles, she disclosed that she was on the treadmill before coming out to the red carpet in a purple sequined gown.