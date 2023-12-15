Dr. Terry Dubrow Commends Oprah Winfrey for Admitting She Shed 40 Pounds With the Help of Weight-Loss Medication: 'She Is Going to Save Lives'

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she continued. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

"I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way," she clarified. "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."

