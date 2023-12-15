Dr. Terry Dubrow Commends Oprah Winfrey for Admitting She Shed 40 Pounds With the Help of Weight-Loss Medication: 'She Is Going to Save Lives'
Dr. Terry Dubrow couldn't be happier with Oprah Winfrey after she admitted to taking weight-loss medication.
On Thursday, December 14, the Botched star declared it was "time we stop this Ozempic shaming," calling these prescriptions a genuine "medical breakthrough" that could save lives.
Dubrow further opined it was important for celebrities who have been able to lose weight with the help of medication to admit publicly how they did it, rather than pretending they accomplished their health goals solely with working out and dieting.
"Obesity is a disease. Would you ever shame someone for taking insulin for diabetes, for taking a blood pressure medication for hyper-tension?" he asked.
"I think of all the wonderful things Oprah has done in her career for health and wellness and mental wellbeing, this is going to be the most significant," he continued. "She is going to save lives."
As OK! previously reported, Winfrey opened up on her 40-pound weight loss in a recent interview. The 69-year-old said it'd been a "public sport" to make fun of her body for the past 25 years, adding she was "blamed and shamed" by others, but she also blamed herself.
"I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she revealed. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."
Eventually, she "released" herself from her shame and talked to a doctor about potential medication options.
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard," she shared. "I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me."
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she continued. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
"I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way," she clarified. "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."
Dr. Dubrow spoke on TMZ Live about Winfrey's confession.