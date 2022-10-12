Orlando Bloom Reveals He Overcame 'Dark Time' After 'Near-Death Experience'

Orlando Bloom showed off his vulnerable side when he opened up about how his near-fatal accident affected his mental health in an Instagram video for UNICEF.

“When I was 19 I fell three floors from a window and broke my back,” stated the 45-year old — who is an International Goodwill Ambassador for the agency. “I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still just intact. I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again.”