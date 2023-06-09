Paige Lorenze Reveals Why She Left New York City to Launch Lifestyle Brand Dairy Boy: 'I Feel So Much Happier'

And perhaps Lorenze's most special pride and joy: her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy.

"Long story short is, it was two summers ago and it was kind of when 'hot girl summer' was in swing — I'd come out and I was joking on my Instagram and I said, 'It's Dairy Girl summer,' because I don't drink milk alternatives; I just drink whole milk and 2 percent milk. And I was just kind of sharing that with my followers, and then someone basically was like, 'You should put that on a hat. That's pretty good.' And then I made a hat, and I loved it, and it kind of just turned into this whole lifestyle brand," she explains of how her idea came to life.

"That story is kind of a representation of where I want the brand to go and what it means to me in a silly way. It's kind of going back to simpler things," Lorenze notes. "Dairy Boy represents a slower life and not following massive trends. It's evolved into a whole lifestyle brand."

There is so much to come for Lorenze's label, as she confesses to OK! that her "brand has been working for a year now on denim."