Paige Lorenze Reveals Why She Left New York City to Launch Lifestyle Brand Dairy Boy: 'I Feel So Much Happier'
Only OG "It" girl Paige Lorenze could challenge social media norms and look cool while doing it!
The model and influencer is totally thriving after leaving New York City and moving back to Connecticut for a more peaceful life surrounded by her beloved horses and focusing on her brand, Dairy Boy, Lorenze exclusively tells OK!.
When Lorenze made the decision to leave Manhattan, she admittedly "had a lot of questions like, 'How are you gonna still create content? 'Were you scared your followers weren't going to like this content because you were a New York City content creator and person in New York?' And I feel like honestly people have liked my content better now that I have left because it really is more authentic."
"It's pretty obvious who's happy and who's being authentic," the blonde beauty confesses to OK!. "I do feel so much happier, and in turn, everything is better in my life. The more authentic I can be, the better my content is, the better I feel about my content. When I was living in New York, I never really felt like I was doing what I was supposed to be doing with my life."
In NYC, the 25-year-old says she felt like she was "playing dress up all the time."
She adds: "Moving away has made me a much happier person and I just spend my time doing better things [like] spending time outside. Living in New York, the only way I could have fun was spending money or drinking."
While she is living her best life in Connecticut, Lorenze tells OK! she's "so glad I did my time in New York. it really was valuable to me in my life and it's all a part of the story that got me here."
Despite having 436,000 Instagram followers and 97,600 YouTube subscribers, the content creator says she "honestly [doesn't] feel famous at all."
"It's funny, my closest friends are all friends from when I was little. I have a pretty small group of friends and I also live in my home state now. I really like living in a place where there are not celebrities and influencers at all," she spills.
"I still don't see myself as a celebrity. In my eyes, I'll always see celebrities being someone like Margot Robbie," Lorenze adds with a laugh.
"I've really stayed close with people I've known my whole life, and and as I've grown and gotten bigger, I feel like I've retreated even more into where I'm from and my roots and living slower. I spend a lot of time with my horse and my close friends," she continues.
When the stunning star isn't with her besties — or her horsies — she's likely spending time with her boyfriend, professional tennis player Tommy Paul.
"He's the best thing that's ever happened to me. Every loser I dated is worth it because I met him," Lorenze quips, adding, "he's very supportive of me."
"It's really healthy. He really respects that I'm building a business and I have my own thing and we really both have our own lives that are great and they have come together. Confidence-wise, it's made such a big difference for me in my relationships that I am really independent and I have my own job and my own life and my own hobbies here. And anything that he brings is just adding to my life. It's not my whole life, and I'm not emotionally or financially dependent on anyone and that's made me a much more confident person and a better partner," Lorenze happily explains.
One aspect of her life the model truly holds close to her heart is her fans.
"It feels really, really nice honestly. Everyone who comes up to me really feels like my friend," the social media influencer dishes. "I feel like I've cultivated a really amazing group of women followers; anyone who has come up to me, literally I'm like, 'You're cool. You are cooler than me.'"
While she doesn't feel as famous as some of Hollywood's top dogs, Lorenze says "the hardest part of 'fame' so far probably has been like the paparazzi aspect of things. That has been tough. It's not really a problem anymore as much [living in Connecticut] but that was the most difficult part. It's not fun."
"The whole candid photo thing is a little bit tough. A bit dehumanizing," she admits.
- CEO and Founder of Afro Unicorn April Showers Reflects on Breaking Barriers in the Retail Industry: 'Overwhelming Joy to See My Dream Realized'
- Soccer Star Alex Morgan Admits She Would 'Love It' If Her Daughter Charlie 'Followed in My Footsteps'
- Lindsay Hubbard Dishes on Upcoming Wedding to 'Summer House' Costar Carl Radke — Details on Who Is Invited
And perhaps Lorenze's most special pride and joy: her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy.
"Long story short is, it was two summers ago and it was kind of when 'hot girl summer' was in swing — I'd come out and I was joking on my Instagram and I said, 'It's Dairy Girl summer,' because I don't drink milk alternatives; I just drink whole milk and 2 percent milk. And I was just kind of sharing that with my followers, and then someone basically was like, 'You should put that on a hat. That's pretty good.' And then I made a hat, and I loved it, and it kind of just turned into this whole lifestyle brand," she explains of how her idea came to life.
"That story is kind of a representation of where I want the brand to go and what it means to me in a silly way. It's kind of going back to simpler things," Lorenze notes. "Dairy Boy represents a slower life and not following massive trends. It's evolved into a whole lifestyle brand."
There is so much to come for Lorenze's label, as she confesses to OK! that her "brand has been working for a year now on denim."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I really want to be a big denim brand, and I want to create a big range of denim for females. Some of the styles are actually unisex — that's been our biggest project and something that I'm really, really passionate about. I love how denim is pretty all encompassing. Everyone wears denim. My dad, me, my mom," she spills, adding how jeans are a "really universal American thing. It aligns really well with my personal style and my brand. Launching Dairy Boy Denim is my biggest goal."
"I have a lot of respect and appreciation for the denim industry. It's quite hard, but very rewarding," Lorenze notes.
The media personality expresses: "I know that once it's all completed I'm going to be really happy with it. I believe in creating sustainable brands. Not necessarily environmentally sustainable, but longevity wise. Not as interested in capitalizing on trends. I'm more interested in creating staple pieces for people's closets that speak for themselves and you always want to go and grab."
Most of all, she wants Dairy Boy Denim to be "something that you have forever and something that won't go out of style."
Recently, Lorenze did "a big brand refresh" and launched candles. "I can kind of give my followers a piece of my home and me. I'm really excited about that," she adds.
After settling into a steady lifestyle and focusing on what and who she loves, Lorenze is happier than ever.
"I'm working on maintaining the life I've built for myself, prioritizing spending time in nature and my hobbies. I think hobbies are so important. I'm lucky that I love horseback riding, I love cooking and I love homemaking, but I know that not everyone has found their hobby," the blonde beauty details.
"If any young girl is reading this, I want to relay just to find your own thing, find your own hobby that has nothing to do with vanity, that has nothing to do with social media — whether it's writing, reading, journaling, drawing, spending time outside, hiking or going for walks with your girlfriends. Find things no one can take away from you. No boy can take away from you. No bad friend can take away from you," she advises. "Root yourself and anchor yourself in things that are just purely good and make you feel good."
"That's a big thing in my life and it has really translated. I'm working better, I'm a better friend, I'm a better girlfriend because I'm happier," Lorenze concludes. "I'm spending time doing things that I love. And it doesn't have anything to do with social media. A lot of my life is social media, but a lot of my life isn't social media."