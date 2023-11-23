Influencer Paige Lorenze Reveals How She Became 'Confident From Within': 'That Was Instilled in Me at a Young Age'

"I was just being silly, and I basically said, 'It's Dairy Girl Summer!'" Lorenze continues. "I'm going to be drinking a glass of milk with a cookie! I'm going to have whole milk in my coffee! Then, it was born through that. I always wanted to start a brand, and I liked this rebellious community that I started to build."

The blonde beauty's company has been a labor of love highly influenced by her roots. "I grew up riding horses in the suburbs on a lot of land, and I felt like it was kind of by accident that it has represented everything that I stood for," she notes of the brand's laid-back vibe.

"It's going back to the good things in life and keeping it simple," Lorenze explains of the aesthetic. "I feel like it encapsulates my life now being turned into a brand, which I think is really cool."