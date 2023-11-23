Influencer Paige Lorenze Reveals How She Became 'Confident From Within': 'That Was Instilled in Me at a Young Age'
Paige Lorenze is one of the world's biggest influencers — but on her own terms.
The content creator has garnered a legion of loyal followers who tune into Lorenze's YouTube channel for a glimpse into her cozy life in the country while also living for her high fashion looks when stepping out at swanky events in New York City.
The entrepreneur chats exclusively with OK! about how she created Dairy Boy, why maintaining a multifaceted lifestyle as an influencer is vital to her well-being and launching into the world of denim.
"Dairy Boy started as something that was me narrating on my Instagram Stories, and I was like, 'Guys, I don't like oat milk. Why are we obsessing over all these milk alternatives? None of us really know if this is better for us. We're just following trends on Instagram!'" she laughs of how the idea of the brand started.
"I was just being silly, and I basically said, 'It's Dairy Girl Summer!'" Lorenze continues. "I'm going to be drinking a glass of milk with a cookie! I'm going to have whole milk in my coffee! Then, it was born through that. I always wanted to start a brand, and I liked this rebellious community that I started to build."
The blonde beauty's company has been a labor of love highly influenced by her roots. "I grew up riding horses in the suburbs on a lot of land, and I felt like it was kind of by accident that it has represented everything that I stood for," she notes of the brand's laid-back vibe.
"It's going back to the good things in life and keeping it simple," Lorenze explains of the aesthetic. "I feel like it encapsulates my life now being turned into a brand, which I think is really cool."
By building up a large following online, Lorenze has stayed true to herself throughout the whole process. "I feel the most me when I'm casual in jeans or in a flannel in my denim at the barn," she admits. "Being in athletic, outdoorsy environments is where I feel most confident and comfortable."
"I always say I'm not confident based on my appearance. Obviously, that helps. I love getting dressed up and stuff, but my confidence is really from within," the model shares. "That was instilled in me from a young age because I had chores. I had these goals that were driven from something that didn't have to do with vanity."
Now, Lorenze is staying focused on the company's denim line. "I'm in the process of building out a core denim collection. It will have multiple different styles that are our core products, different colors in the straight leg that you own," she says.
"I want to have a few really solid pairs of denim that everyone will feel like they need," she notes. "Building out the core collections for the sweat sets and having a Dairy Boy standard sweat set and denim line and continuing to build the brand's core is what I am focused on."