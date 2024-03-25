Tallulah Willis Sees Her 'Real Bone Structure' for the First Time in 6 Years After Having Face Filler Dissolved: Photos
Tallulah Willis is embracing the features she was born with!
The 30-year-old recently revealed she had filler dissolved from her face as she showed off a newly natural look with a series of selfies shared to social media.
"Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved — after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me," the daughter of famed exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore admitted in the caption of a Friday, March 22, Instagram post.
Tallulah continued: "I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like 6 years. Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!"
"Also @alchemistamber made me the strawberriest blonde yesterday and I’m feeling cute? 🌾," The Whole Ten Yards actress added of her new red-headed hairdo.
In the comments section of the post, fans and friends of Tallulah praised her for being so open and honest about her cosmetic procedures.
"Well whoever was doing your filler did a great job bc I HAD NO IDEA 😮. I can’t even tell where you had it. Regardless, happy for you that you’re embracing the features your ancestors gave you 🥰," one admirer declared, as another expressed, "thank you for sharing your journey of self with us — you help me and are a light in this world. You are definitely cute with those cheek bones and new hair color! ❤."
A third fan noted, "1) you never looked like you had filler so whomever did it was damn good. 2) you are very much perfect as your mom and dad made you. Just so beautiful. ❤ I have ASD too, so does my son. Thank you for sharing your diagnosis. 💕👍😎," one admirer gushed in reference to Tallulah recently revealing she had autism.
"Tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic 😂," the Bandits actress captioned a video of herself as a child, petting her father's bald head and playing with his ears.
Fans were shocked to learn of Tallulah's autism diagnosis, as it was news to all 408,000 of her Instagram followers — though the famous offspring responded to a few of her supporters to clarify when she found out she had it.
"Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. ☀️," Tallulah responded to a fan's comment.