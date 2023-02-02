Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum Abandoned His & Laura Belizzi's Daughter 'Within Minutes Of Her Arrival'

Paris Hilton welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum on Tuesday, January 24, however, the sweet baby boy didn’t make the businessman a father — as he had a little girl, Evie, 10 years ago and abandoned her in the delivery room.

"Within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother and left," a source close to Evie's mother confessed of the day Reum and Laura Belizzi welcomed their 10-year-old daughter into the world.