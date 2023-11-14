Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 9, 'Fully Scams' Her Mom's Friends by Charging $20 at Her Lemonade Stand
Is North West a schemer or perhaps a smarter business woman than her mama?
Kim Kardashian revealed her 9-year-old daughter is raking in the dough at a lemonade stand she runs at the end of their street in Hidden Hills, Calif.
"She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner," the SKIMS founder explained of how North likes to spend her weekends during an interview for GQ's 2023 Men of the Year issue.
Kardashian continued: "She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them."
While a kid-run lemonade stand sounds adorable, of course North figured out how to add her own iconic twist to it and drive her mom crazy in the process.
"If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change,'" the mom-of-four — who shares North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, 46 — hilariously revealed.
Aside from her sneaky money grabs, running a lemonade stand is the perfect way for Kardashian's children just be kids.
"I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins' houses," the 43-year-old explained of the gated community of Hidden Hills where her mom, Kris Jenner, brother, Rob Kardashian, and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, also live.
Kendall Jenner's mansion is in Mulholland Estates, while Kourtney Kardashian lives in Calabasas, a neighborhood close to where her siblings live, allowing for her daughter, Penelope Disick, 11, and North to be the best of friends.
"I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what," Kim admitted, noting her awareness of her family's empire. "As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can."
Keeping her children safe in the spotlight is something Kim has opened up about in the past — especially due to struggles she faces co-parenting with Kanye, who has been publicly disgraced due to his manic behaviors over the past few years.
"I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi," Kim explained of what it's like for her children to be born into fame and fortune during a guest appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast back in May. "So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."