Paris Hilton Ridiculed for Not Changing Her Son's Diaper Until He Was 1 Month Old: 'Is This How the Rich Live?'

Paris Hilton was over the moon when she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child on January 16, but it took some time for the reality star to get used to the ins and outs of parenthood.

On a new episode of Paris in Love, the blonde beauty's sister, Nicky Hilton — who has three kids herself — came over for Paris' February 17 birthday, and she seemed just as surprised as fans when it came to their discussion about changing the tot's diaper.