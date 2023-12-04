Paris Hilton Ridiculed for Not Changing Her Son's Diaper Until He Was 1 Month Old: 'Is This How the Rich Live?'
Paris Hilton was over the moon when she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child on January 16, but it took some time for the reality star to get used to the ins and outs of parenthood.
On a new episode of Paris in Love, the blonde beauty's sister, Nicky Hilton — who has three kids herself — came over for Paris' February 17 birthday, and she seemed just as surprised as fans when it came to their discussion about changing the tot's diaper.
"I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you. Anything for Phoenix," Paris, 42, quipped as she brought her son to the changing table.
"You’ve never done it?" her sibling, 40, asked of changing the baby's diaper, to which the "Stars Are Blind Crooner" confessed, "No."
"I'm scared," Paris said as she got to work with the help of her sister and a nanny.
Viewers were shocked by the revelation, with one person writing on social media, "Paris Hilton changing her son's diaper for the first time after a MONTH is insane."
"I don’t know how I feel about watching @ParisHilton with baby P. How is he a month old & she hasn’t changed a diaper? Is this how the rich live with their children? I’m so curious," questioned another person, while a third declared, "Rich people are so out of touch with reality. This is real sad."
Despite the naysayers, the Simple Life star has proven to be a fierce mama bear, as she slammed those online who were making comments about the size of her child's head. Some random people even told her the baby could have a medical condition, prompting her to speak out and debunk the accusations.
"🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️," she stated in response. "My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
In a follow-up interview, Paris said she "couldn't believe" people were being "so mean and vicious about a little innocent baby. You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel."
"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," she continued. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."
The DJ hasn't let the criticism get to her, as last month, she and her hubby revealed they secretly welcomed their second child, daughter London.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," she gushed on the November 27 episode of The Today Show. "I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together,"