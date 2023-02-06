New Parents Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Step Out For Grammys After He Was Accused Of Abandoning His Daughter
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are ignoring the haters — the same thing the father-of-two has done to his daughter, Evie, in the 10 years since she was born.
On Sunday, February 5, the couple arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards appearing happier than ever in the weeks after they welcomed their baby boy, however, neither parent has acknowledged Reum and his ex-girlfriend Laura Belizzi's 10-year-old girl's endless attempts at having a relationship with her dad.
The celebrity couple arrived in show-stopping ensembles to the 65th Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
Hilton, who recently became a mother after she welcomed her first child via surrogate on Tuesday, January 24, donned a dazzling design, which featured a cut-out, halter neck silver gown with an open back detail.
"Shine bright like a Diamond✨💎✨ In love with this gorgeous @Celine gown! 😍👗 The perfect look to rock to the #Grammys 🔥💃🏼🔥 #Sliving 💫," the stunning socialite wrote alongside a series of photos from her and her husband's red carpet appearance.
Reum — whose birthday fell on the same day as the Grammys — looked spiffy in a fancy suit and a black bowtie.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy💙🎂 ✨I’m so proud to call you mine. Here’s to all your dreams coming true! ☺️ Love you forever🥰," Hilton expressed to her social media followers within mere moments of their arrival at the star-studded event.
The Sunday of celebrations comes just days after a source exposed Reum of abandoning his daughter "within minutes of her arrival," as OK! previously reported.
"He held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother and left," an insider close to Evie's mother explained of the delivery room exchange more than a decade ago. "Evie has not seen nor heard from Carter since."
As they pointed out Reum and Hilton's flourishing finances, the source continued, "Carter has never once acknowledged Evie or given her so much as a birthday card or a Christmas present. He has never given her even one gift."