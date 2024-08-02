OK Magazine
Paris Hilton Flaunts Bikini Body During Family Outing on a Lavish Yacht in St. Tropez: Photos

Composite photo of Paris Hilton.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton donned a black printed bikini and a matching headband on a yacht in St. Tropez.

By:

Aug. 2 2024

Paris Hilton is living every day like it’s her birthday!

On Wednesday, July 31, the blonde beauty, 43, was spotted showing off her toned body as she enjoyed a ride aboard a yacht in St. Tropez, France.

paris hilton bikini st tropez yacht ok
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton, who used surrogates to have her children, showed off her toned body on the boat.

The reality TV star was spotted alongside her husband, Carter Reum, their son, Phoenix, 1, and daughter, London, 9 months.

The hotel heiress stunned in a black bikini with stars on it and a matching headband. At one point, the star added to her look with a cheetah print long sleeved shirt and black ballet flats.

The family outing came after the mother-of-two — who used surrogates to welcome her children — announced she would be returning to our TV screens alongside Nicole Richie.

In June, Hilton revealed she and Richie would be making a new reality TV show after starring in The Simple Life together back in the early 2000s.

paris hilton bikini st tropez yacht
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton was joined by her husband, son and daughter on the massive boat.

"This is just going to be so iconic. [What] we created together is so special," Hilton spilled in an interview. "I am so excited to do this for all the fans."

"This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship," the DJ shared, noting how the duo have had ups and downs through the years.

paris hilton bikini st tropez yacht
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton shares son Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum.

"We’ve known each other literally our entire lives. We have secret languages, like anything I could say, she’ll know what I’m talking about. I feel like a kid again every time I’m with her," Hilton added of the dynamic duo’s chemistry despite their past falling out. "Even though we’re [both] moms and grown up now, we always have that same vibe together. The ‘sanasa’ girls, Silly and Billy."

The singer explained how she’s been "so proud" of The Simple Life since its conclusion in 2007.

paris hilton bikini st tropez yacht ok
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton recently announced she and best friend Nicole Richie will be reuniting for a new reality TV show.

The two women hinted they would be filming the new show in May by posting a message on social media that read, "New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️ Coming soon to Peacock."

Even Richie's father, Lionel Richie, said that fans of the two celebs should be excited for the upcoming program.

Source: OK!

"They're older but they haven't changed, trust me. Let me tell you something, those two scare me just standing next to each other," the 75-year-old spilled to Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know if the world knows this, [but] they started this mess and I was the first guinea pig daddy to go along with this."

