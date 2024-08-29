Paris Hilton Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Not Making Her Toddler Wear a Life Jacket on Boat

"Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! ✨ I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom 💖✨," she captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to comment on the situation, with one person writing in the comments section, "Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love 🥰."

"Where's his life vest? He's so cute," said another.