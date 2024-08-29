or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Paris Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

Paris Hilton Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Not Making Her Toddler Wear a Life Jacket on Boat

Photos of Paris Hilton and her son, Phoenix
Source: @parishilton/instagram;@parishilton/tiktok

Paris Hilton shares two kids with husband Carter Reum.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Paris Hilton is once again defending herself against mom-shamers.

On Tuesday, August 28, the reality star shared an adorable TikTok of her and husband Carter Reum's son, Phoenix, 19 months, walking around a boat mid-ride without a life jacket on.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton responds mom shamed son phoenix wear life jacket boat
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Paris Hilton responded to her TikTok followers that were concerned by her son not wearing a life jacket.

"Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! ✨ I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom 💖✨," she captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to comment on the situation, with one person writing in the comments section, "Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love 🥰."

"Where's his life vest? He's so cute," said another.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton responds mom shamed son phoenix wear life jacket boat
Source: @parishilton/tiktok

Paris Hilton assured fans she was with her son every second while he was aboard a boat without a life jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of ignoring the remarks, Hilton, 43, responded to the concerns by sharing, "Hey Mamma’s [sic], thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew 🥺 It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks."

"My babies are my world!🥰💗," she added, also referring to daughter London, 9 months.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time the parenting police have come for the "Stars Are Blind" singer, as earlier this year, people noticed she buckled her kids' car seats incorrectly.

Instead of getting upset over the comments, Hilton thanked supporters for their suggestions.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton responds mom shamed son phoenix wear life jacket boat
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Hilton has thanked fans for their parenting advice in the past.

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton
Article continues below advertisement

"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️. The #CutesieCrew is now ready for takeoff in the #SlivingMom van.✨🚐👶🏼👶🏼💕," she captioned a follow-up video, showing the seats facing the proper way.

"I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice 🥰," one TikTok user wrote under the clip, to which the model replied, "No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton
Source: @parishilton/instagram

The reality star and husband Carter Reum share son Phoenix and daughter London.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm glad you didn’t take offense!!!" said another, prompting Hilton to say, "No, I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."

Hilton previously explained she and her husband welcomed both of their children via a surrogate because she was terrified of childbirth.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me," she confessed in an interview before welcoming her kids.

The socialite also revealed that the physical trauma she endured while at abusive boarding schools took a toll on her. "I want a family so bad. It’s just the physical part of doing it," she admitted. "I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.