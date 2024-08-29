Paris Hilton Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Not Making Her Toddler Wear a Life Jacket on Boat
Paris Hilton is once again defending herself against mom-shamers.
On Tuesday, August 28, the reality star shared an adorable TikTok of her and husband Carter Reum's son, Phoenix, 19 months, walking around a boat mid-ride without a life jacket on.
"Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! ✨ I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom 💖✨," she captioned the clip.
Fans were quick to comment on the situation, with one person writing in the comments section, "Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love 🥰."
"Where's his life vest? He's so cute," said another.
Instead of ignoring the remarks, Hilton, 43, responded to the concerns by sharing, "Hey Mamma’s [sic], thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew 🥺 It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks."
"My babies are my world!🥰💗," she added, also referring to daughter London, 9 months.
This isn't the first time the parenting police have come for the "Stars Are Blind" singer, as earlier this year, people noticed she buckled her kids' car seats incorrectly.
Instead of getting upset over the comments, Hilton thanked supporters for their suggestions.
"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️. The #CutesieCrew is now ready for takeoff in the #SlivingMom van.✨🚐👶🏼👶🏼💕," she captioned a follow-up video, showing the seats facing the proper way.
"I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice 🥰," one TikTok user wrote under the clip, to which the model replied, "No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗."
"I'm glad you didn’t take offense!!!" said another, prompting Hilton to say, "No, I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."
Hilton previously explained she and her husband welcomed both of their children via a surrogate because she was terrified of childbirth.
"When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me," she confessed in an interview before welcoming her kids.
The socialite also revealed that the physical trauma she endured while at abusive boarding schools took a toll on her. "I want a family so bad. It’s just the physical part of doing it," she admitted. "I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."