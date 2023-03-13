Pat Sajak Leaves 'Wheel Of Fortune' Viewers Uncomfortable By Taunting Contestant For Her Unusual Phobia
Wheel of Fortune viewers were once again left cringing at host Pat Sajak's antics.
As usual, the game show host gave an anecdote about each contestant as he introduced them, but he took advantage of one women after she revealed she has a fish phobia.
"You don't like fish. You don't like to eat them, you don't like to swim with them?" he questioned the competitor named Ashley, to which she confirmed, "Nothing, nothing at all. If they're on a plate or in the water, I don't want to be near them."
Sajak pressured her for a reason behind the unusual fear, asking if she had a traumatic incident in the past, but she avoided answering by responding, "It's a long story, Pat. We don't have time."
While the interaction was innocent enough, towards the end of the show, Sajak poked fun at her by bringing out a fake fish.
"I have to go congratulate Ashley, can you do me a favor? I don't want her to see this, just hold onto this," he told her opponent as he showcased the critter.
Ashley turned away at the sight of the fish, prompting the father-of-two to come over to her, pat her on the arm and ask, "Ashley, you all right?"
Sajak then asked if she'll ever "forgive" him for the joke, to which she said, "I might."
Some fans thought the moment was pretty comical, though others felt bad that Ashley likely felt triggered by the incident.
"Pat is shady," one person commented under an Instagram video of the moment.
"Is he slipping into dementia slowly?? Or does he know he’s retiring soon so he just doesn’t care anymore?" another pondered.
As OK! reported the TV star's behavior has been ruffling feathers for quite some time, with an insider predicting he could get the axe if he doesn't shape up.
"Network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," the source spilled. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now no one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White, thinks he's good for the show."