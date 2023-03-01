Watch: Pat Sajak Scolded By 'Wheel Of Fortune' Viewers For Reprimanding Contestant & Dubbing Her 'Goofy'
Despite the innocent gameplay on Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak lands himself in hot water nearly every other week.
His most recent mishap went down on the Tuesday, February 28, episode, as a contestant named Mary Ann got a bit too excited after one of her spins.
When Mary Ann landed on the $1 million spot, she immediately began celebrating — until Sajak tried to calm her down, uttering. "No, no, no." He then reminded the competitor she had to first correctly guess a letter before receiving the potential prize.
She chose "H," to which the dad-of-two replied, "And because there are two H’s, you may now pick up the million-dollar wedge. You put a million dollars in front of someone they just get goofy."
His reaction left fans with a bad taste in their mouth, with one writing on Twitter, "Lmao wow! Triggered much?"
Another quipped his onscreen demeanor reminded them of "the guy that tells you the company is laying off 5% of the workforce," while a third felt he was being "rude" to the contestant.
As OK! reported, the TV icon's behavior — from making errors to spewing cringeworthy remarks at costar Vanna White — over the past few years have even been bothering network execs, with an insider claiming things are "tense" behind the scenes.
"He's really feeling the stress from all angles right now, and the word is that he's wondering if it's worth sticking around," the source explained. "He's not a quitter by any means, but it's not lost on him that he has plenty of other opportunities outside of the game show."
If he does leave the popular program, it's unclear who could take the reins, though fans weren't happy when rumors swirled his daughter Maggie, would do so.
And despite his off-putting jokes to White, she's unsure she would continue on the show without him.
"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team. That's depressing," she admitted of the idea. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that. I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"