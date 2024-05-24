Brittany Mahomes Is 'Living Her Best Life' After Recovering From a Broken Back: 'I'm Doing Great'
If anyone could be a mom to two little ones while dealing with a broken back, it's Brittany Mahomes.
In a new interview published Friday, May 24, the wife of Patrick Mahomes provided an update on her recovery journey after suffering a painful injury back in March.
"You know, I’m doing great," the former soccer star, 28, revealed to a news publication. "I’m living my best life."
"My back is no longer broken, so that’s good," Brittany quipped, noting she's "still in the gym" and "back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do" before hurting herself.
After healing, the blonde beauty admitted: "[I’m] just staying on top of my health and being, you know, [being] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me."
Brittany tied the knot with Patrick, her high school sweetheart, in 2022, roughly one year after welcoming their daughter, Sterling, 3. The longtime lovers also share a son, Bronze, 17 months, as well as two pups: Steel and Silver.
Back in March, the Chiefs WAG shared a suggestion for her fanbase while revealing she had broken her back.
"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor," Brittany advised her fans in a post shared to her Instagram Story.
"Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back," she added alongside a photo of herself wearing an emergency room band.
At the time, Brittany uploaded a second snap, this time featuring Patrick, 28, holding a beer in one hand and pushing Sterling's stroller with the other.
"But maybe [vacationing] with my homies will maybe make it better?" she joked in an attempt to make light of her unfortunate situation.
Luckily, Brittany's injury came at the start of Patrick's offseason from the NFL — and after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
Brittany has been a proud supporter of her husband at almost all of his professional football games and tries to bring her two little ones to cheer on their dad whenever she can.
During the 2023-2024 season, Brittany could often be seen watching the Chiefs alongside her new BFF Taylor Swift, who started dating Travis Kelce last year.
The blonde duo frequently found themselves on camera during live broadcasts of the sporting events, where they performed their own secret handshake, danced around and shouted from a VIP suite at several stadiums across the country.
