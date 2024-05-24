OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Brittany Matthews
OK LogoHEALTH

Brittany Mahomes Is 'Living Her Best Life' After Recovering From a Broken Back: 'I'm Doing Great'

brittany mahomes broken back recovered great living life
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram
By:

May 24 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

If anyone could be a mom to two little ones while dealing with a broken back, it's Brittany Mahomes.

In a new interview published Friday, May 24, the wife of Patrick Mahomes provided an update on her recovery journey after suffering a painful injury back in March.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes broken back recovered great living life
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes has fully recovered after breaking her back in March.

"You know, I’m doing great," the former soccer star, 28, revealed to a news publication. "I’m living my best life."

"My back is no longer broken, so that’s good," Brittany quipped, noting she's "still in the gym" and "back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do" before hurting herself.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes broken back recovered great living life
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The wife of Patrick Mahomes is focused on staying 'active and healthy' for her kids and dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

After healing, the blonde beauty admitted: "[I’m] just staying on top of my health and being, you know, [being] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me."

Brittany tied the knot with Patrick, her high school sweetheart, in 2022, roughly one year after welcoming their daughter, Sterling, 3. The longtime lovers also share a son, Bronze, 17 months, as well as two pups: Steel and Silver.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes broken back recovered great living life
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes shares her daughter, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 17 months, with her husband, Patrick.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in March, the Chiefs WAG shared a suggestion for her fanbase while revealing she had broken her back.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor," Brittany advised her fans in a post shared to her Instagram Story.

MORE ON:
Brittany Matthews
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back," she added alongside a photo of herself wearing an emergency room band.

At the time, Brittany uploaded a second snap, this time featuring Patrick, 28, holding a beer in one hand and pushing Sterling's stroller with the other.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes broken back recovered great living life
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in 2022 after dating since high school.

Article continues below advertisement

"But maybe [vacationing] with my homies will maybe make it better?" she joked in an attempt to make light of her unfortunate situation.

Luckily, Brittany's injury came at the start of Patrick's offseason from the NFL — and after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Brittany has been a proud supporter of her husband at almost all of his professional football games and tries to bring her two little ones to cheer on their dad whenever she can.

During the 2023-2024 season, Brittany could often be seen watching the Chiefs alongside her new BFF Taylor Swift, who started dating Travis Kelce last year.

The blonde duo frequently found themselves on camera during live broadcasts of the sporting events, where they performed their own secret handshake, danced around and shouted from a VIP suite at several stadiums across the country.

E! News spoke to Brittany.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.