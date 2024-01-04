Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are No Longer 'Openly Passionate' After Years of PDA
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once packed on the PDA at events, but the duo is beginning to take a more reserved approach to showcasing their love, according to a body language expert, who noticed the shift in their demeanor.
"Harry and Meghan's relationship has evolved," Darren Stanton said in an interview. “When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years."
After a series of failures in Hollywood, the Sussexes began to keep a low profile, but they've continued their charity work for their company, Archewell.
“When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate," Stanton noted.
The couple's mannerisms were often compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton who rarely dote on each other at royal gatherings.
"While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate," he continued.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes hosted the Archewell Foundation's first in-person gathering on World Mental Health Day, and the Duchess of Sussex guided her spouse through the social setting.
"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable," Judi James explained in an interview. "He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given."
"When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times," James stated. "The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing."
Along with their time in Manhattan, the spouses were spotted at a charity event for Kevin Costner last fall.
"His hand gestures here at the Costner gig are also ‘different’ for Harry," James explained. "Most of them, like clapping hands together and that high, almost pleading hand clasp are the sort of gestures that tend to say one thing: 'Please listen to me.'"
"They suggest a desire to be listened to when someone speaks and a desire to get and hold the attention and respect of the listener," James continued.
Although Stanton viewed the Sussexes as more relaxed in each other's company, James saw Meghan insert herself into Harry's conversations.
"It’s interesting here then, that Harry ends up being interrupted by his wife," James continued. "Not only does he seem to be fighting for the guy’s attention he also seems to be losing the battle to Meghan, too. She appears to take over with a smile and social ease that Harry might be lacking."
