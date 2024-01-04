Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are No Longer 'Openly Passionate' After Years of PDA

"Harry and Meghan's relationship has evolved," Darren Stanton said in an interview. “When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years."

After a series of failures in Hollywood, the Sussexes began to keep a low profile, but they've continued their charity work for their company, Archewell.

“When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate," Stanton noted.