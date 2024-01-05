Meghan Markle Is Only 'Capable' of Becoming an 'Influencer' After Failing to Establish Herself as a Successful Hollywood Producer

"She did a Netflix Q&A at the end of last month that we’re just now seeing video of," American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.

In December of 2023, the Duchess of Sussex moderated a panel for long-time friend Misan Harriman, and she revealed Prince Archie wanted a lavish Leica camera to match Harriman's.

"And she says to the people that she’s interviewing that Archie just wants a camera for Christmas. And I’m sitting there thinking: all your husband talks about is how much he hates photographers," Schofield continued. "Do you really think we’re supposed to believe that Archie is a little up-and-coming photog? I highly doubt that."