Meghan Markle Is Only 'Capable' of Becoming an 'Influencer' After Failing to Establish Herself as a Successful Hollywood Producer
In 2023, Spotify pulled the plug on Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes,'' and since then, critics have begun to wonder how her career will unfold in the future. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was known for her role in the legal drama Suits, but her return to Hollywood has been rocky after leaving the royal family.
"She did a Netflix Q&A at the end of last month that we’re just now seeing video of," American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
In December of 2023, the Duchess of Sussex moderated a panel for long-time friend Misan Harriman, and she revealed Prince Archie wanted a lavish Leica camera to match Harriman's.
"And she says to the people that she’s interviewing that Archie just wants a camera for Christmas. And I’m sitting there thinking: all your husband talks about is how much he hates photographers," Schofield continued. "Do you really think we’re supposed to believe that Archie is a little up-and-coming photog? I highly doubt that."
Meghan once had a thriving social media presence and managed a blog called The Tig, and Schofield predicted the actress would eventually become an internet personality.
“What you saw in that ad was, Meghan the influencer," she admitted. "I’ve said it once and I’ll say it a million times: Meghan is going to be an influencer because really what else is she capable of being at this point."
OK! previously reported Schofield discussed an article that reported Meghan and Harry were hoping to rebrand themselves in 2024.
"I think this magazine cover is a desperate attempt to distract from articles like the one that appeared over the weekend," Schofield said on TalkTV. "The article claims that Meghan's talent agency is struggling to find opportunities for her because brands do not want to jeopardize their relationships with the royal family."
Aside from rehabilitating their public image, Meghan was spotted in an Instagram video for latte brand Clevr Blends.
"She likely thinks she's having the last laugh with a PR stunt that will ensure that all these media outlets are acknowledging a company that she's invested in," Schofield continued. "Will it translate to sales? Who knows?"
After signing with WME in April of 2023, there were whispers of Meghan collaborating with Dior on a "Duchess of Dior" campaign, but both parties shut down the assertion.
"But if Dior was on the line trying to secure Meghan for a big fashion shoot, she would not be hawking coffee," the podcaster added.
After leaving the U.K., the Sussexes found success with their various tell-alls, but an insider made it clear that their future projects would focus on their creativity instead of the Windsors.
“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”