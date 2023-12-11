Patrick Mahomes Lashes Out at Refs for 'Taking Away' Travis Kelce's 'Legendary Moment' During Chiefs Game: 'Terrible'
Patrick Mahomes didn't hide his fury after the Kansas City Chiefs nail-biting loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.
The legendary quarterback vulgarly expressed his frustration with referees after a "terrible" call stopped his team from taking the lead, resulting in a devastating loss against the Buffalo Bills.
During the fourth quarter of the game, Chiefs trailed by three with less than two minutes remaining when Mahomes threw a pass to Travis Kelce — who amazingly tossed the ball across the field to Kadarius Toney.
The wide receiver was wide open, leaving him a straight route to touchdown territory. The iconic play caused the stadium to erupt in celebration, as it gave the Chiefs the lead with just over a minute remaining in the game — except the refs quickly turned Kansas City players and fans' smiles upside down by calling off the unbelievable play.
Refs declared Toney had been offsides during the snap from Kelce, meaning his trot into the end zone didn't count and the touchdown was wiped from the score, allowing the Bills to retake the lead.
The entire team was taken aback by the call on the field, however, they had to continue to play the remainder of the game and desperately try to at least tie the score.
Unfortunately, the Chiefs failed to get into field goal range for a three-point play, resulting in a difficult loss for the second weekend in a row.
After the game, Mahomes could be seen screaming in the direction of a referee on the sideline before shaking hands with the Bills lineup.
When he reached fellow quarterback Josh Allen, the 28-year-old voiced his outrage at the officials toward the Bills star as the pair embraced.
"Oddest f------ call I’ve ever seen. An offensive offsides in that moment, man. F------ terrible," Mahomes told Allen before continuing down the line and shaking Bills coach Sean McDermott's hand.
As he walked back toward the Chiefs' sideline, Mahomes could be seen repeating, "f------ terrible," still furious at refs for ruining Kelce's "legendary moment."
During a post-game press conference, the two-time Super Bowl Champion continued to express his disappointment toward the refs, stating: "I mean, it's obviously tough to swallow, not only for me but just for football in general. To take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, and who knows if we win."
"I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game and that's why last week I didn't say anything about the flag that didn't get called on Marquez (Valdes-Scantling)," he continued, referencing a play his wide receiver made during their loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3.
"I mean they're human, they make mistakes but it's every week we're talking about something and all I can do is go out there and give everything I have and I'm proud of the guys, that's what we did and it was a great football game that ended — another great football game that just ended like that it's just tough — tough to swallow," Mahomes concluded.