Patrick Mahomes Gushes Over Travis Kelce's 'Down-to-Earth' Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Talent: 'She's Never Not Working'

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Does this make Patrick Mahomes a certified Swiftie?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had nothing but nice things to say about his best friend and teammate Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a recently-published interview for his Time 100 profile.

Source: mega

Patrick Mahomes raved about Taylor Swift during a recent interview.

Patrick, who was named by the magazine as one of the world's most influential people, praised the 14-time Grammy winner's determined work ethic — and noted it even shined through while supporting her boyfriend at various games this NFL season.

"When she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. 'Why can’t you try this, this and this?' She’s asking the right question,''" explained the 28-year-old — whose wife, Brittany, developed a close bond with the pop star after Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Source: mega

Taylor Swift is dating Patrick Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce.

Despite Taylor's immense success within the music industry, Patrick emphasized how selfless and kind the "Love Story" singer continues to be throughout each and every one of their interactions.

"I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life," the legendary quarterback detailed. "Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long."

Doubling down on her nonstop motivation to create the next big thing, Patrick claimed the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker is "never not working."

"Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks," he stated.

Source: mega

Patrick Mahomes praised the pop star's hard work ethic.

Taylor brought a whole new dimension of football fans to the sport because of her relationship and attendance at several games — and Patrick isn't one to deny it.

Thanks to the "All Too Well" singer, the Chiefs went "from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global, worldwide team" Patrick explained of the effect Taylor's stardom has across the entire planet.

"That came from Taylor’s fan base," he reiterated.

Source: mega

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Source: OK!

While Taylor's romance with Travis launched the team and their WAGs into the spotlight unlike ever before, Patrick said neither he nor his teammates were ever fazed.

"We just embraced it," he declared. "We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that."

