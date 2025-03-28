Pete Davidson Cringes Over Kim Kardashian and Other Exes in Awkward Interview as He's Asked How He Can 'Pull All These Bad B------'
Pete Davidson just can’t escape his dating history!
During a recent appearance on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, the comedian had an awkward reaction when fellow comic Luenell and host John Mulaney brought up his past relationships and how he’s managed to date some of Hollywood’s biggest names — including Kim Kardashian.
“To me, you’re just an average guy,” Luenell said bluntly.
“Regular guy, but you continuously pull all these bad b------, right? ... So, since I don’t get it, I want to know the mystique. Now, you've had Kim K, she continued.
Davidson, 31, instantly cringed. “Oh god,” he muttered, placing his hand over his face.
Luenell didn’t stop there, adding, "Several other people, you've got this little supermodel right now,” referring to Davidson’s new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.
“What I think, for the research and for women across America, I think that you should take me out," she suggested.
The Saturday Night Live alum, still blushing, played along.
“If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah,” he joked while laughing nervously.
Mulaney quickly jumped in to change the subject.
“We’re going to move off Pete’s personal life,” he said, before cracking a joke about giving them "a gift card to a Benihana in Tarzana."
Still, Luenell wasn’t done yet.
“I just thought I would shoot my shot, you know, because people do want to know what is the mystique,” she said. “Like, are you super fun? Are you having a really good time?”
Davidson shrugged, answering, “I don’t know.”
Over the years, he’s been linked to a string of A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kardashian, Madelyn Cline and Emily Ratajkowski.
He and Kardashian dated for nine months before calling it quits in October 2022.
The SKIMS mogul later opened up about the breakup on The Kardashians.
"OK, I'm single," she said in a confessional interview. "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK. Breakups are just not my thing... I'm proud of myself."
She explained that the split was mutual and came after plenty of discussions.
“We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it,” she shared. “So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad.”
Kardashian also hinted at the stress Davidson endured due to public scrutiny and comments from her ex Kanye West.
"There was a lot of guilt," she admitted. "He went through a lot because of my relationship."
The exes briefly reunited at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special in February, but Davidson seems eager to move on from his playboy reputation.
“I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am,” he told W Magazine in December 2024. “I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s a movie, stand-up, charity, or business venture. That’s when I want to be seen.”
Just last week, his new romance with model Hewitt became Instagram official. On March 20, Hewitt posted a video of Davidson walking into a dark room wearing a white robe, flashing a big smile before letting out a laugh. The camera then panned to a small TV playing The Rugrats.
That same day, the couple was spotted in Palm Beach, Fla., packing on the PDA while taking a dip in the ocean. The two were seen touching tongues, holding hands in the water and later sharing a kiss while lounging on the sand.