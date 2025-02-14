Pete Davidson Claims He Was 'Harassed' About His Dating Life for 5 Years Because He's 'Ugly': 'It Made My Life a Living H---'

"Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood," Davidson, 31, told a news outlet. "Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living h---."

Davidson called the situation "pretty humiliating and upsetting" adding that he'd prefer "people to write about" his "work" and accomplishments, not his relationships.

He noted he was "one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating."