Pete Davidson Claims He Was 'Harassed' About His Dating Life for 5 Years Because He's 'Ugly': 'It Made My Life a Living H---'
Pete Davidson suggested the only reason his love life made headlines was because he was "ugly."
Over the years, the Saturday Night Live alum's high profile romances with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline, Kate Beckinsale and others have been widely publicized.
"Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood," Davidson, 31, told a news outlet. "Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living h---."
Davidson called the situation "pretty humiliating and upsetting" adding that he'd prefer "people to write about" his "work" and accomplishments, not his relationships.
He noted he was "one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating."
This isn't the first time Davidson has spoken out about his desire to be acknowledged for his talent rather than his dating life. In an interview published earlier this year, he said he wanted to be known for "doing good work."
"I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am," he explained. "The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after."
"It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things," he continued. "What do you want to be? Who are you? I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle."
He also revealed he felt he'd been "oversaturated" in the public eye because he agreed to do "literally everything" he was offered early on in his career.
"Like Christian Bale. He does one movie every two, three years, but you go f------ see it. Leo[nardo DiCaprio] does one movie every four years, but it’s the biggest thing in the world," he added. "It’s because you miss them. People have to miss you."
Davidson spoke with Page Six about the press coverage of his relationships.