Pete Davidson and Rumored New Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Spotted Leaving 'SNL' After-Party in NYC: Photos
Blossoming romance?
On Saturday, October 14, Pete Davidson was spotted with his rumored new girlfriend Madelyn Cline leaving the SNL after-party at Catch in NYC.
The star was photographed wearing a green baseball cap and a matching green and brown track suit as he and the Outer Banks actress left the venue hand-in-hand. The blonde beauty wore a black top along with jewelry and a black purse as her supposed new beau led her to their car.
As OK! previously reported, Davidson’s latest romance came after it was announced he and ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders called it quits in late August.
Just about one month later, a source claimed the comedian had sparked a connection with Cline.
“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” the insider spilled. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”
The source added: “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”
Davidson has been a known to be a Casanova over the last few years, dating famous names including: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David and Margaret Qualley.
Following rumors he was with Cline, the public took to social media to slam the 29-year-old for his dating habits.
“The way Pete relationship hops is so unhealthy. No wonder him and Ariana were obsessed with each other. They don't know how to be alone for 10 seconds,” one person penned, while a second said, “He’s rich and famous, that makes him handsome I guess.”
“How many women have he dated now?” a third user asked, while a fourth dissed, “A new girl every week.”
Another wondered, “What is Pete's secret??” while a sixth wrote, “He should give relationships a break pls.”
While many don’t like the way the tattooed star treats his lovers, Davidson’s latest break up with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar was reportedly amicable.
The romance apparently ended because being in a relationship "wasn't the healthiest choice right now."
"There’s no bad blood, Chase just wants to see him happy and thriving," the source said, claiming the SNL alum was "telling everyone he’s taking a time-out from dating."
"He’s a sucker for romance. His friends are expecting him to meet someone new ASAP," the insider admitted.
According to a recent report, Davidson and Cline’s relationship seems to be going well as the 25-year-old was spotted attending the Pete Davidson Live stand-up show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on September 23.