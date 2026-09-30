Politics Pete Hegseth and Family Targeted With Death Threats as FBI Says Suspect Posted Photos of His Children Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth and his family had allegedly been targeted by death threats, according to a newly filed federal criminal complaint. OK! Staff Sept. 30 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his family were reportedly targeted in online threats, while the FBI investigated posts involving his children. Based on the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, one message allegedly warned that his "entire family" would be killed unless Hegseth personally attacked a Chabad synagogue. Federal prosecutors charged Jonathan Mark Susor with interstate threatening communications following an FBI investigation into the posts, per a criminal complaint filed September 25 in the Northern District of Georgia.

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Pete Hegseth's Family Was Allegedly Targeted Online

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth’s family had allegedly been targeted by threats of harm or death, according to federal authorities, who said Jonathan Mark Susor had posted the messages.

The complaint detailed a July 28 post from the X account @JonathanSusor that investigators linked to the alleged threat against Hegseth's family. The FBI affidavit also pointed to earlier activity from the account. Authorities alleged those posts contained "additional threats of harm or death" involving Hegseth's family. Investigators said the account also shared photographs of the 46-year-old and his children. Hegseth was in Washington, D.C., when the July 28 post was published, per the affidavit.

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FBI Investigation Led to Federal Charge

Source: MEGA Investigators had said earlier posts from the X account included photographs of Pete Hegseth and his children.

The investigation was conducted by an FBI task force officer assigned to the agency's Domestic Terrorism squad in its Atlanta Field Division. The officer indicated that his duties encompass the examination of targeted violence against governmental entities, essential infrastructure and religious groups. Based on the affidavit, investigators subsequently engaged Susor in questioning regarding the post in question. Authorities reported that he acknowledged the message referenced in the complaint. Data obtained through a warrant also allegedly showed that the message came from Fulton County, Georgia. Federal prosecutors charged Susor under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), which covers interstate communications containing threats to injure another person. A federal magistrate judge determined sufficient probable cause existed to establish that a criminal offense had been perpetrated and that Susor was responsible for its commission. The complaint was sworn before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand in Atlanta on September 25. Susor faces one federal charge in the complaint. The accusation remains unproven, and the criminal complaint does not establish guilt.

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Pete Hegseth Faced Separate Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth had faced questions from lawmakers over billions of dollars in Pentagon spending connected to the Iran war.

The allegations came as Hegseth also faced questions over Pentagon spending connected to the Iran war. Per the outlet, lawmakers were seeking answers about billions of dollars in spending, including a $1.2 billion fund designated for "Administration priorities." However, the Pentagon said it had spent $42 billion on the conflict.