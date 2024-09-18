Pharrell Williams Slammed for Bashing Celebrities Who Tell People Who to Vote for After Endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2015
Pharrell Williams found himself in hot water with fans after appearing to make a hypocritical statement on celebrity political endorsements.
During an interview published on Wednesday, September 18, the "Happy" singer admitted he doesn't "do politics" and gets frustrated with celebrities "trying to tell you" who to vote for.
"There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them," he explained. "I’m one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'"
"When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s---, and they are out there walking around with a placard: 'Shut up!'" he continued. "So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action."
Following his controversial comments, social media users flooded X with criticism of the music producer.
One person wrote, "Pharrell is always full of surprises, not the good kind," and another turned his words back on him and joked, "Hey, Pharrell STFU nobody asked you."
A third person replied, "Weren’t you endorsing Hillary [Clinton] back in [2015] on Ellen?"
Williams did indeed endorse Clinton during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he firmly stated it was "time for a woman" to be in the White House.
"Women think about things in a holistic way, it’s not so individual," he said at the time. "I’m saying I’m happy to be a man, but I love women. The thing is, if we had somebody looking after our country that thought about things as a whole, I just feel like it just would be different."
He also praised her professional demeanor and abilities to accomplish tasks.
"People are like, ‘OK, we need a president that we can play Scrabble and Celebrity with,’ but that’s not who’s gonna solve your problems. You need someone that’s gonna take it serious," he said. "She does have a serious tone, but when things get done, it’s by someone who’s being serious about it."
Williams spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his views on politics.