Pharrell Williams Slammed for Bashing Celebrities Who Tell People Who to Vote for After Endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2015

"There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them," he explained. "I’m one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'"

"When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s---, and they are out there walking around with a placard: 'Shut up!'" he continued. "So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action."