NEWS 'No One Is Controlling Us': Piers Morgan Blasts CNN Stars Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper for 'Looking More Like Podcasters' in Scathing Rant Source: @megynkelllyshow/youtube Podcasters Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly blasted CNN's Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper for trying to look like them. Lesley Abravanel March 24 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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British podcaster Piers Morgan recently criticized CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper, mocking what he described as a "cringe" and "desperate" attempt to make their news programs resemble digital podcasts. During an appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday, March 23, Morgan claimed that CNN is trying to "imitate" the success of independent digital creators to combat falling ratings. Morgan, who, like Megyn Kelly, transitioned from traditional TV news host to podcaster, argued that CNN's shift in aesthetic is an admission that the traditional cable news model is failing, stating, "Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. They are trying to look like us.”

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.@MegynKelly: "They've decided if they try to make Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper look more like they are podcasters, people will start listening to them..."@piersmorgan: "Anderson Cooper never expresses an opinion worth listening to anyway, but that's why people turn to us.… pic.twitter.com/LiKacUSpK6 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 24, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow Piers Morgan blasted the CNN stars.

The former CNN journalist specifically mocked Cooper’s new setup, which features him in the newsroom with his sleeves rolled up and a large, podcast-style microphone. He called the transformation "completely toe-curling" and took a personal swipe at his former colleague, calling him a "poisonous little backstabber" from their time working together at CNN. Morgan and Kelly ridiculed Tapper for broadcasting his show, The Lead, from his personal office with a panel squeezed onto a small couch.

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Source: @megynkelllyshow/youtube Piers Morgan commented on Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper looking like 'podcasters.'

"They've decided if they try to make Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper look more like they are podcasters, people will start listening to them,” Kelly, a former Fox News host, said. Kelly noted that while CNN has spent millions on high-tech graphics departments, Tapper is now using a "bird’s eye" camera to look at a physical map on his desk, which she called "flushing money down the drain.” Morgan claimed that despite these visual changes, mainstream stars like Cooper will never achieve the reach of digital-first shows like his own "Piers Morgan Uncensored" because they are "controlled" and lack "strident, honest opinion.”

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Source: @megynkelllyshow/youtube Piers Morgan said 'no one is controlling us.'

“Anderson Cooper never expresses an opinion worth listening to anyway, but that's why people turn to us. No one is controlling us, we say what we believe in the moment — strident, honest, opinion,” Morgan quipped. “When we had our little tear-up about Bad Bunny, 42 million people watched one of those clips of me and you going at it. Anderson Cooper could roll his sleeves up and take all his clothes off, he's not going to get numbers like that!" he added. The criticism follows a recent experimental shift at CNN to create a more "authentic" and transparent feel. Tapper explained to viewers that his office is where his team "plots out journalism daily," suggesting the move was intended to offer more transparency.

Source: @megynkelllyshow/youtube CNN could face layoffs.