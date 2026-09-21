Piers Morgan Jokes About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle While Revealing Why He 'Instantly' Left the U.K. on Fox News
Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:13 a.m. ET
Piers Morgan had a hilarious reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the U.K.
During his appearance on Fox News Saturday Night, Piers was asked about life in London after Harry and Meghan relocated back to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Piers Morgan Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Return to the U.K.
“To be honest with you, we didn't think you were coming to America anytime soon, but then we saw that Harry and Meghan had moved back to the U.K.,” Jimmy Failla said.
“I instantly left the country,” Piers replied.
When the host pointed out that the 61-year-old had left, he doubled down: “Gone. I got onto my travel agent, get me the h--- out of this country.”
The former CNN presenter then joked about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return had been received in Britain.
“How is everybody in London?” the host asked.
“Oh, it's gone down fantastically well,” Piers said sarcastically.
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He compared the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, joking that Harry and Meghan's return reminded him of the way people reacted when the virus appeared to come back after the first wave.
“It reminds me, do you remember COVID?” Piers said.
“Do you remember the first wave came and then it went away and we thought, oh, thank G-- it's gone," he continued. “And then it came back.”
“They're basically like, it's gone down like the second wave of COVID,” he added before jokingly giving the Sussexes’ return a new name: “It's called Omicron.”
Piers Morgan Left 'Good Morning Britain' After Comments About Meghan Markle
Piers has a particularly complicated history with the actress.
In 2021, he left Good Morning Britain after facing backlash over remarks he made about the Duchess of Sussex following her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
His comments came after Meghan spoke publicly about her mental health struggles during her time as a working royal, including revealing that she had experienced suicidal thoughts.
The couple returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet in late August, around six years after they moved to the U.S. and stepped back from their roles as working royals.
The family is now living in the U.K. for an extended period, while retaining their home in Montecito, California.
The couple’s return also comes after they reunited with King Charles at Highgrove in July.
The children are attending school in the U.K., although they were moved to a different school shortly after starting because of security concerns surrounding their travel arrangements.