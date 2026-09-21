ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Piers Morgan Jokes About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle While Revealing Why He 'Instantly' Left the U.K. on Fox News Source: MEGA Piers Morgan joked about leaving the U.K. after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return. OK! Staff Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Piers Morgan had a hilarious reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the U.K. During his appearance on Fox News Saturday Night, Piers was asked about life in London after Harry and Meghan relocated back to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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Piers Morgan Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Return to the U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“To be honest with you, we didn't think you were coming to America anytime soon, but then we saw that Harry and Meghan had moved back to the U.K.,” Jimmy Failla said. “I instantly left the country,” Piers replied. When the host pointed out that the 61-year-old had left, he doubled down: “Gone. I got onto my travel agent, get me the h--- out of this country.”

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s U.K. return came six years after their move to America.

The former CNN presenter then joked about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return had been received in Britain. “How is everybody in London?” the host asked. “Oh, it's gone down fantastically well,” Piers said sarcastically.

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Source: MEGA Piers Morgan previously left 'Good Morning Britain' after comments about Meghan Markle.

He compared the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, joking that Harry and Meghan's return reminded him of the way people reacted when the virus appeared to come back after the first wave. “It reminds me, do you remember COVID?” Piers said. “Do you remember the first wave came and then it went away and we thought, oh, thank G-- it's gone," he continued. “And then it came back.” “They're basically like, it's gone down like the second wave of COVID,” he added before jokingly giving the Sussexes’ return a new name: “It's called Omicron.”

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Piers Morgan Left 'Good Morning Britain' After Comments About Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan joked that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return felt like COVID.

Piers has a particularly complicated history with the actress. In 2021, he left Good Morning Britain after facing backlash over remarks he made about the Duchess of Sussex following her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. His comments came after Meghan spoke publicly about her mental health struggles during her time as a working royal, including revealing that she had experienced suicidal thoughts.

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Source: MEGA Piers Morgan called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s U.K. return ‘Omicron.'