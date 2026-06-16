Political Analyst Makes Bleak Prediction About Donald Trump's Future in Office: 'He Has No Idea What's Coming for Him'

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Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville has doubled down on his previous predictions, claiming on his latest "Politics War Room" podcast that President Donald Trump will resign by Easter 2027. Carville claimed Trump's inner circle keeps him "insulated" from severe approval-rating declines, and that he will eventually walk away ahead of the expected massive rejection and investigations following the 2026 midterms. On the podcast episode, Carville and co-host Al Hunt analyzed Trump's record-low approval ratings and voter dissatisfaction over the cost of living.

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Trump Has 'No Idea What's Coming for Him'

Source: MEGA James Carville thinks Donald Trump will resign by March 2027.

Carville sharpened his previous timelines, projecting that Trump will "f----- walk away" and completely quit the presidency by March 28, 2027. Carville expects a massive voter backlash in the November 2026 midterms. “Trump has no earthly idea what’s coming for him,” Carville told Hunt. “They’re not telling him. The vote against him in November is gonna be like, breathtaking.” “They just lie to him and try to keep s--- from him, and it’s all going to come out,” he added.

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Source: MEGA The podcast host thinks VP J.D. Vance will become president and pardon Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old predicts Democrats will win back majorities in both the House and Senate, crippling the Republican party's political leverage. Carville expects that a hostile, Democratic-controlled Congress will launch relentless investigations. To escape the immense political and legal pressure, he foresees Trump negotiating an early exit strategy where Vice President J.D. Vance takes over and issues a presidential pardon. Carville highlighted reports that Trump has grown bored with high-stakes policy decisions and is increasingly dozing off during official meetings. He noted that once the presidency makes his life "miserable," Trump will simply walk away.

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'He's Going to Walk Away'

Source: MEGA James Carville coined a catchphrase during Bill Clinton's election.

“He’s just going to f---ing walk away, because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s going to be like when he comes to grips with the massive rejection of him, anybody that has anything to do with him, anything he has to do with. He’s a soft man,” Carville continued. “He gets distracted, he’s obviously not well, he sleeps all the time, slobbers all over himself or whatever... he won’t last past Easter of 2027.” The so-called "Ragin’ Cajun’" — whose famous phrase "it’s the economy, stupid" helped Bill Clinton defeat incumbent President George H.W. Bush — has predicted Trump's demise before.

Source: MEGA The podcast host thinks Donald Trump's team shield him from low poll numbers.