Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Demands 'RHOA' Producers Give Him Unreleased Show Footage Amid Nasty Divorce From Reality Star

Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, wants The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers to hand over the receipts.

According to new court documents recently obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star's ex demanded a representative from True Entertainment, the production company behind Bravo's RHOA, sit down for a videotaped deposition on May 20 in Georgia, where Guobadia is insisting they hand over unreleased show footage from the series' upcoming season and give him a copy of Williams' contract.