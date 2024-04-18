Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Demands 'RHOA' Producers Give Him Unreleased Show Footage Amid Nasty Divorce From Reality Star
Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, wants The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers to hand over the receipts.
According to new court documents recently obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star's ex demanded a representative from True Entertainment, the production company behind Bravo's RHOA, sit down for a videotaped deposition on May 20 in Georgia, where Guobadia is insisting they hand over unreleased show footage from the series' upcoming season and give him a copy of Williams' contract.
Guobadia requested the representative be prepared to discuss his estranged wife's status as a cast member on the unscripted show for the years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
He additionally asked the spokesperson to turn in all information regarding Williams' salary and to gather all communications his ex has had with producers pertaining to her return to RHOA since 2022.
Guobadia demanded producers turn over all conversations or mentions about him, his divorce from Williams, their prenuptial agreement, any scenes filmed inside their home and storylines related to their nasty split for the upcoming season.
The 59-year-old insisted the company gave him copies of "any and all photographs, videos, recordings, tapings, footage, or filming of the property since February 22, 2024, to now," according to the court documents.
Guobadia's recent list of strict demands comes nearly two months after Williams filed for divorce from the Nigerian entrepreneur, ultimately calling it quits on their 15-month marriage.
In her petition to legally end their union, Williams claimed her decision came after learning via news reports about her now-separated spouse's alleged immigration fraud.
At the time, Williams' lawyer detailed: "Wife shows that the news reports of Husband's alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing. None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history."
"Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce," her attorney continued.
Williams submitted divorce papers just moments after she revealed her return to RHOA, as well as an exciting deal with NBCUniversal to collaborate on "scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties."
"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she expressed in a statement at the time. "I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"