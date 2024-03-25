Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought an 'Armed Gunman' to Their Home Amid Messy Divorce

Per the filing, Guobadia claimed the Bravo star "abandoned” their shared property, only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia]."

The philanthropist alleged that, on March 21, he had contacted authorities to "maintain the peace" between himself and Williams. Guobadia also claimed the former Dish Nation host had "third parties" call and harass him and others "in an effort to force them out" of the home.

On a separate occasion, which reportedly took place on or around March 24, Williams, her mom, and her mother's boyfriend allegedly made a "forcible entry" into the property, unplugged security cameras and "tampered with items and evidence."