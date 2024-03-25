OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Porsha Williams
OK LogoNEWS

Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought an 'Armed Gunman' to Their Home Amid Messy Divorce

porsha williams demands prenuptial agreement divorce simon guobadia pp
Source: bravo;@iamsimonguobadia/instagram
By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Simon Guobadia is making shocking allegations about estranged wife Porsha Williams.

According to court documents, the businessman, 57, alleged The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, brought an "armed gunman" into their marital home on two occasions after Williams filed for divorce last month.

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams friends warned getting married simon guobadia ig
Source: @porsha4real/instagram

Simon Guobadia is making shocking allegations about estranged wife Porsha Williams.

Per the filing, Guobadia claimed the Bravo star "abandoned” their shared property, only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia]."

The philanthropist alleged that, on March 21, he had contacted authorities to "maintain the peace" between himself and Williams. Guobadia also claimed the former Dish Nation host had "third parties" call and harass him and others "in an effort to force them out" of the home.

On a separate occasion, which reportedly took place on or around March 24, Williams, her mom, and her mother's boyfriend allegedly made a "forcible entry" into the property, unplugged security cameras and "tampered with items and evidence."

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams says marriage simon guobadia irretrievably broken ig
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/instagram

Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia in March.

Article continues below advertisement

"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children," the legal papers filed by Guobadia and his attorneys read.

"[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children —[Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence," the documents continued to allege.

The SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company founder requested the judge issue a restraining order against the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star.

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams friends warned getting married simon guobadia ig
Source: @porsha4real/instagram

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia were married for a year.

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams
Article continues below advertisement

In March, Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia after one year of wedded bliss. The two sped down the aisle, getting married after only knowing each other for mere months.

"It was a case of too much too soon," a source spilled. "Porsha’s friends warned her about getting married so fast. They married after getting caught up in the romance, but reality hit soon enough."

Williams hired big-shot lawyer Randall Kessler to represent her in the divorce. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one demanded the court enforce their prenuptial agreement they signed before their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams bravo wwhl
Source: bravo

Porsha Williams is being represented by big-shot lawyer Randall Kessler.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Wife requests that said Prenuptial Agreement be enforced by this Court and be made a part of this Court’s Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce," the documents read. "Wife is hopeful the parties will reach an agreement settling all issues pending between them; however, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly."

Williams also added in her own stipulations. "After a petition for divorce has been filed, no transfer of property by either party, except a bona fide transfer in payment of preexisting debts, shall pass title so as to avoid the vesting thereof according to the final verdict of the jury in the case," the legal papers made clear.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Page Six obtained the court documents.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.