Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought an 'Armed Gunman' to Their Home Amid Messy Divorce
Simon Guobadia is making shocking allegations about estranged wife Porsha Williams.
According to court documents, the businessman, 57, alleged The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, brought an "armed gunman" into their marital home on two occasions after Williams filed for divorce last month.
Per the filing, Guobadia claimed the Bravo star "abandoned” their shared property, only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia]."
The philanthropist alleged that, on March 21, he had contacted authorities to "maintain the peace" between himself and Williams. Guobadia also claimed the former Dish Nation host had "third parties" call and harass him and others "in an effort to force them out" of the home.
On a separate occasion, which reportedly took place on or around March 24, Williams, her mom, and her mother's boyfriend allegedly made a "forcible entry" into the property, unplugged security cameras and "tampered with items and evidence."
"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children," the legal papers filed by Guobadia and his attorneys read.
"[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children —[Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence," the documents continued to allege.
The SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company founder requested the judge issue a restraining order against the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star.
In March, Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia after one year of wedded bliss. The two sped down the aisle, getting married after only knowing each other for mere months.
"It was a case of too much too soon," a source spilled. "Porsha’s friends warned her about getting married so fast. They married after getting caught up in the romance, but reality hit soon enough."
Williams hired big-shot lawyer Randall Kessler to represent her in the divorce. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one demanded the court enforce their prenuptial agreement they signed before their wedding.
"Wife requests that said Prenuptial Agreement be enforced by this Court and be made a part of this Court’s Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce," the documents read. "Wife is hopeful the parties will reach an agreement settling all issues pending between them; however, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly."
Williams also added in her own stipulations. "After a petition for divorce has been filed, no transfer of property by either party, except a bona fide transfer in payment of preexisting debts, shall pass title so as to avoid the vesting thereof according to the final verdict of the jury in the case," the legal papers made clear.
Page Six obtained the court documents.